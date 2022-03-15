Phil Lesh Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Keep on truckin'! Today is Phil Lesh's 82nd birthday. To celebrate, The Capitol Theatre has announced dates and details for the legendary Grateful Dead bassist's annual Phil-o-Ween series of concerts this October.

Nine newly planned shows have been announced for October 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 31 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. The band personnel joining him has not yet been announced. Previously, Phil Lesh announced a headlining show for June 4 in Stanford, California and he will join The String Cheese Incident for a July performance at the scenic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

When do Phil Lesh 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins March 25. Presales for local venue / radio begin March 24. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

