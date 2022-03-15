View all results for 'alt'
Phil Lesh Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Grateful Dead bassist sets Halloween run in New York
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 15, 2022

Keep on truckin'! Today is Phil Lesh's 82nd birthday. To celebrate, The Capitol Theatre has announced dates and details for the legendary Grateful Dead bassist's annual Phil-o-Ween series of concerts this October.

Nine newly planned shows have been announced for October 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 31 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. The band personnel joining him has not yet been announced. Previously, Phil Lesh announced a headlining show for June 4 in Stanford, California and he will join The String Cheese Incident for a July performance at the scenic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

When do Phil Lesh 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins March 25. Presales for local venue / radio begin March 24. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your jam on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Phil Lesh Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 14
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 15
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 16
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 21
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 22
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 23
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 28
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 29
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Oct 31
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & Friends at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Phil Lesh All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Phil Lesh on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Phil Lesh Zumic artist page.

artists
Phil Lesh
image for artist Phil Lesh
Phil Lesh
