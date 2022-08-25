Phillip Phillips Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Phillip Phillips has announced 2022 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with his 2013 song, "Where We Came From," the newly planned shows are scheduled at venues mainly in the southern and eastern sections of America in October and November.

The opening act on select dates will be American Authors performing an acoustic set.

Phillip Phillips All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Phillip Phillips 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HOME2022. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Phillip Phillips on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Phillip Phillips Zumic artist page.