Phillip Phillips Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

American Authors opening 'Where We Came From' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 25, 2022

Phillip Phillips has announced 2022 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with his 2013 song, "Where We Came From," the newly planned shows are scheduled at venues mainly in the southern and eastern sections of America in October and November.

The opening act on select dates will be American Authors performing an acoustic set.

Oct 20
Phillip Phillips and American Authors
Phillip Phillips and American Authors at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall Fort Worth, TX
Oct 21
Phillip Phillips and American Authors
Phillip Phillips and American Authors at Soundstage at Graceland
Soundstage at Graceland Memphis, TN
Oct 22
Phillip Phillips and American Authors
Phillip Phillips and American Authors at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Oct 27
Phillip Phillips and American Authors
Phillip Phillips and American Authors at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Oct 28
Phillip Phillips and American Authors
Phillip Phillips and American Authors at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Oct 29
Phillip Phillips and American Authors
Phillip Phillips and American Authors at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre Hopewell, VA
Nov 4
Phillip Phillips
Phillip Phillips at The Birchmere
The Birchmere Alexandria, VA
Nov 5
Phillip Phillips
Phillip Phillips at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Nov 10
Phillip Phillips and American Authors
Phillip Phillips and American Authors at Byers Theatre
Byers Theatre Sandy Springs, GA
Nov 11
Phillip Phillips and American Authors
Phillip Phillips and American Authors at Plaza Theatre
Plaza Theatre Glasgow, KY
Nov 12
Phillip Phillips and American Authors
Phillip Phillips and American Authors at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Nov 17
Phillip Phillips and American Authors
Phillip Phillips and American Authors at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Nov 18
Phillip Phillips and American Authors
Phillip Phillips and American Authors at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Rutland, VT
Nov 19
Phillip Phillips and American Authors
Phillip Phillips and American Authors at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
When do Phillip Phillips 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HOME2022. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Phillip Phillips on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Phillip Phillips Zumic artist page.

