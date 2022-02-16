Phish Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jamband heavyweights Phish are returning to the road this spring and summer. This week, the band added 34 tour dates to their 2022 schedule.
Previously, Phish announced their New Years' Eve run at Madison Square Garden would be rescheduled to this April. The newly announced shows are planned from May through September, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. The band will perform multiple nights in Alabama, South Carolina, Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Colorado.
When do Phish 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for their previously rescheduled shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Ticket requests are currently underway and will close on February 25. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin March 3. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Before getting your jam on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.
Phish All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 20
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Apr 21
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Apr 22
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Apr 23
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
May 27
The Wharf Amphitheatre
Orange Beach, AL
May 28
The Wharf Amphitheatre
Orange Beach, AL
May 29
The Wharf Amphitheatre
Orange Beach, AL
May 31
Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC
Jun 1
Credit One Stadium
Charleston, SC
Jun 3
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jun 4
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jun 5
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 14
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 15
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 16
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Jul 19
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 20
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 22
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Jul 23
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Jul 24
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Jul 26
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 27
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 29
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jul 30
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Jul 31
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Aug 2
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 3
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Aug 5
Atlantic City Beach
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 6
Atlantic City Beach
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 7
Atlantic City Beach
Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 10
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 12
Alpine Valley Music Theatre
East Troy, WI
Aug 13
Alpine Valley Music Theatre
East Troy, WI
Aug 14
Alpine Valley Music Theatre
East Troy, WI
Sep 1
Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Commerce City, CO
Sep 2
Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Commerce City, CO
Sep 3
Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Commerce City, CO
Sep 4
Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Commerce City, CO
We recommend following Phish on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of the page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Phish's Zumic artist page.