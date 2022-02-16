View all results for 'alt'
Phish Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

38 dates planned, most since 2019
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 16, 2022

Jamband heavyweights Phish are returning to the road this spring and summer. This week, the band added 34 tour dates to their 2022 schedule.

Previously, Phish announced their New Years' Eve run at Madison Square Garden would be rescheduled to this April. The newly announced shows are planned from May through September, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. The band will perform multiple nights in Alabama, South Carolina, Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Colorado.

When do Phish 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously rescheduled shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Ticket requests are currently underway and will close on February 25. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin March 3. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your jam on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Phish Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Phish All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 20
Phish
Phish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Apr 21
Phish
Phish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Apr 22
Phish
Phish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Apr 23
Phish
Phish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
May 27
Phish
Phish at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
May 28
Phish
Phish at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
May 29
Phish
Phish at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
May 31
Phish
Phish at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jun 1
Phish
Phish at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jun 3
Phish
Phish at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 4
Phish
Phish at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 5
Phish
Phish at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 14
Phish
Phish at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 15
Phish
Phish at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 16
Phish
Phish at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Jul 19
Phish
Phish at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jul 20
Phish
Phish at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jul 22
Phish
Phish at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 23
Phish
Phish at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 24
Phish
Phish at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jul 26
Phish
Phish at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 27
Phish
Phish at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 29
Phish
Phish at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 30
Phish
Phish at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jul 31
Phish
Phish at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 2
Phish
Phish at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 3
Phish
Phish at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 5
Phish
Phish at Atlantic City Beach
Atlantic City Beach Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 6
Phish
Phish at Atlantic City Beach
Atlantic City Beach Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 7
Phish
Phish at Atlantic City Beach
Atlantic City Beach Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 10
Phish
Phish at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 12
Phish
Phish at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy, WI
Aug 13
Phish
Phish at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy, WI
Aug 14
Phish
Phish at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy, WI
Sep 1
Phish
Phish at Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Dick's Sporting Goods Park Commerce City, CO
Sep 2
Phish
Phish at Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Dick's Sporting Goods Park Commerce City, CO
Sep 3
Phish
Phish at Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Dick's Sporting Goods Park Commerce City, CO
Sep 4
Phish
Phish at Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Dick's Sporting Goods Park Commerce City, CO

We recommend following Phish on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of the page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Phish's Zumic artist page.

artists
Phish
genres
Jamband Psychedelic Rock Rock
image for artist Phish
Phish
recommended music
