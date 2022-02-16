Phish Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jamband heavyweights Phish are returning to the road this spring and summer. This week, the band added 34 tour dates to their 2022 schedule.

Previously, Phish announced their New Years' Eve run at Madison Square Garden would be rescheduled to this April. The newly announced shows are planned from May through September, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. The band will perform multiple nights in Alabama, South Carolina, Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Colorado.

When do Phish 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously rescheduled shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Ticket requests are currently underway and will close on February 25. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio begin March 3. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your jam on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

