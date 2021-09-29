View all results for 'alt'
Phish Plot 2021-2022 NYE Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Band returns to NYC for a four-night run at MSG
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 29, 2021

After having to skip last year's celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, jamband heavyweights Phish are returning to the Big Apple to close out 2021.

The four-night New Year's run is scheduled once again at New York City's Madison Square Garden, from December 29 to January 1, 2022. Before then, Phish plan to begin their Fall tour in the Western section of America beginning next month.

When do Phish 2021-2022 NYE tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins October 8. A ticket request period is currently open on the band's website and will end on October 4. The band is also offering travel packages, which go on sale October 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID global pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Phish Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 29
Phish
Phish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec 30
Phish
Phish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec 31
Phish
Phish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jan 1
Phish
Phish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Phish All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 15
Phish
Phish at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Oct 16
Phish
Phish at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 17
Phish
Phish at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 19
Phish
Phish at Matthew Knight Arena
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Oct 20
Phish
Phish at Matthew Knight Arena
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Oct 22
Phish
Phish at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Oct 23
Phish
Phish at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Oct 24
Phish
Phish at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Oct 26
Phish
Phish at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 28
Phish
Phish at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Oct 29
Phish
Phish at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Oct 30
Phish
Phish at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Oct 31
Phish
Phish at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Dec 29
Phish
Phish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec 30
Phish
Phish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec 31
Phish
Phish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jan 1
Phish
Phish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

We recommend following Phish on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of the page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Phish's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Phish
Phish
Dec
29
Phish
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec
30
Phish
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec
31
Phish
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jan
1
Phish
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
