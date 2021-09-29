Phish Plot 2021-2022 NYE Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

After having to skip last year's celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, jamband heavyweights Phish are returning to the Big Apple to close out 2021.

The four-night New Year's run is scheduled once again at New York City's Madison Square Garden, from December 29 to January 1, 2022. Before then, Phish plan to begin their Fall tour in the Western section of America beginning next month.

When do Phish 2021-2022 NYE tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins October 8. A ticket request period is currently open on the band's website and will end on October 4. The band is also offering travel packages, which go on sale October 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID global pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

