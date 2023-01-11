Phish Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Phish announced 2023 spring tour dates.

The newly planned April West Coast tour dates include two nights in Seattle, Washington, three nights in Berkeley, California, and three nights in Los Angeles, California. In February, the band will host their Riviera Maya event in Mexico.

When do Phish 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Ticket requests are currently underway and will close on January 16. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales begin January 19. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

