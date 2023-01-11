View all results for 'alt'
Phish Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spring tour along West Coast
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 11, 2023

This week, Phish announced 2023 spring tour dates.

The newly planned April West Coast tour dates include two nights in Seattle, Washington, three nights in Berkeley, California, and three nights in Los Angeles, California. In February, the band will host their Riviera Maya event in Mexico.

When do Phish 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Ticket requests are currently underway and will close on January 16. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales begin January 19. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Phish All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 23
to
Feb 26
Phish: Riviera Maya
Phish: Riviera Maya at Moon Palace Cancun
Moon Palace Cancun Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Apr 14
Phish
Phish at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Apr 15
Phish
Phish at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Apr 17
Phish
Phish at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Apr 18
Phish
Phish at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Apr 19
Phish
Phish at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Apr 21
Phish
Phish at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Apr 22
Phish
Phish at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Apr 23
Phish
Phish at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Phish on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of the page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Phish's Zumic artist page.

