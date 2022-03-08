Phoebe Bridgers Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The past couple of years were lost for many because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Phoebe Bridgers' 2020 LP Punisher was a standout and she managed to do some limited touring through it all. This week, the indie star added 2022 dates, billed as the Reunion Tour.

The newly announced North American shows are set from April into August at large-scale outdoor venues. Before then, Bridgers will bring her talents to South America and Europe for festivals and previously scheduled tour dates.

When do Phoebe Bridgers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales for fan club members, AmEx cardholders, and local venues / radio begin March 10. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Phoebe Bridgers All Tour Dates and Tickets

