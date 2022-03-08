Phoebe Bridgers Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The past couple of years were lost for many because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Phoebe Bridgers' 2020 LP Punisher was a standout and she managed to do some limited touring through it all. This week, the indie star added 2022 dates, billed as the Reunion Tour.
The newly announced North American shows are set from April into August at large-scale outdoor venues. Before then, Bridgers will bring her talents to South America and Europe for festivals and previously scheduled tour dates.
When do Phoebe Bridgers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales for fan club members, AmEx cardholders, and local venues / radio begin March 10. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Jun 13
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 15
Prospect Park Bandshell
Brooklyn, NY
Mar 18
to
Mar 20
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Mar 25
to
Mar 27
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
São Paulo, São, Brazil
Apr 13
Arizona Federal Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Apr 15
to
Apr 17
Empire Polo Field
Indio, CA
Apr 22
to
Apr 24
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
May 13
to
May 14
Downtown- Library Square
Salt Lake City, UT
May 13
The Amp at Craig Ranch
North Las Vegas, NV
May 17
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
May 19
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
May 20
to
May 22
Gulf Shores, AL
Alabama, United States
May 20
Moody Amphitheater
Austin, TX
May 21
The Pulse Power Stage on the White Oak Lawn
Houston, TX
May 25
The Amp St. Augustine
St. Augustine, FL
May 27
to
May 29
Louisville Waterfront Park
Louisville, KY
May 27
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta, GA
May 31
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Jun 3
BMO Harris Pavilion
Milwaukee, WI
Jun 4
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Jun 7
RBC Echo Beach
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 8
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Jun 9
Thompson’s Point
Portland, ME
Jun 11
Rescheduled
The Anthem
Washington DC
Jun 13
Stone Pony Summer Stage
Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 15
Prospect Park Bandshell
Brooklyn, NY
Jun 20
Fairview Park
Dublin, Ireland
Jun 22
to
Jun 26
Worthy Farm
Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 25
to
Jul 2
Dyrskuepladsen
DK, Denmark
Jun 26
O2 Academy Birmingham
West Midlands, United Kingdom
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Broeckhuys
Beuningen, GE, Netherlands
Jul 5
Carroponte
Sesto San Giovanni, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
IFEMA Feria de Madrid
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Kobetamendi Park
Bilbo, Spain
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Dolni Vitkovice Dnes
Ostrava, Moravskoslezský kraj, Czechia
Jul 16
to
Jul 17
Hippodrome de Longchamp
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 21
to
Jul 24
Henham Park
Southwold, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
O2 Apollo
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 26
O2 Academy Brixton
London, United Kingdom
Aug 4
to
Aug 7
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Saint Charles, IA
Aug 18
Pavilion at Riverfront
Spokane, WA
Aug 20
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 23
Marymoor Park
Redmond, WA
Aug 25
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
Troutdale, OR
Aug 27
to
Aug 28
Brookside Golf Course
Pasadena, CA
Aug 27
Vina Robles Amphitheater
Paso Robles, CA
We recommend following Phoebe Bridgers on her social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
