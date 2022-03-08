View all results for 'alt'
Phoebe Bridgers Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

50+ performances around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 8, 2022

The past couple of years were lost for many because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Phoebe Bridgers' 2020 LP Punisher was a standout and she managed to do some limited touring through it all. This week, the indie star added 2022 dates, billed as the Reunion Tour.

The newly announced North American shows are set from April into August at large-scale outdoor venues. Before then, Bridgers will bring her talents to South America and Europe for festivals and previously scheduled tour dates.

When do Phoebe Bridgers 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales for fan club members, AmEx cardholders, and local venues / radio begin March 10. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 13
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 15
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Prospect Park Bandshell
Prospect Park Bandshell Brooklyn, NY

Phoebe Bridgers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 18
to
Mar 20
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza at Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires, Argentina Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Mar 25
to
Mar 27
Lollapalooza -Brasil
Lollapalooza -Brasil at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
Apr 13
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Apr 15
to
Apr 17
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 1
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 1 at Empire Polo Field
Empire Polo Field Indio, CA
Apr 22
to
Apr 24
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
May 13
to
May 14
Kilby Block Party 3
Kilby Block Party 3 at Downtown- Library Square
Downtown- Library Square Salt Lake City, UT
May 13
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at The Amp at Craig Ranch
The Amp at Craig Ranch North Las Vegas, NV
May 17
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
May 19
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
May 20
to
May 22
Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL Alabama, United States
May 20
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Moody Amphitheater
Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX
May 21
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at The Pulse Power Stage on the White Oak Lawn
The Pulse Power Stage on the White Oak Lawn Houston, TX
May 24
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at The Cuban Club
The Cuban Club Tampa, FL
May 25
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
May 27
to
May 29
Forecastle
Forecastle at Louisville Waterfront Park
Louisville Waterfront Park Louisville, KY
May 27
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
May 31
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jun 1
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Jun 3
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at BMO Harris Pavilion
BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Jun 4
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jun 7
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 8
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Jun 9
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Jun 11
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jun 11
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at The Anthem
Rescheduled
The Anthem Washington DC
Jun 12
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jun 13
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 15
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Prospect Park Bandshell
Prospect Park Bandshell Brooklyn, NY
Jun 20
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Fairview Park
Fairview Park Dublin, Ireland
Jun 22
to
Jun 26
Glastonbury Festival
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
Worthy Farm Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 25
to
Jul 2
Roskilde Festival
Roskilde Festival at Dyrskuepladsen
Dyrskuepladsen DK, Denmark
Jun 26
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole at Broeckhuys
Broeckhuys Beuningen, GE, Netherlands
Jul 5
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Carroponte
Carroponte Sesto San Giovanni, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
NOS Alive Music Festival
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
Bilbao BBK Live
Bilbao BBK Live at Kobetamendi Park
Kobetamendi Park Bilbo, Spain
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Colours of Ostrava
Colours of Ostrava at Dolni Vitkovice Dnes
Dolni Vitkovice Dnes Ostrava, Moravskoslezský kraj, Czechia
Jul 16
to
Jul 17
Lollapalooza Paris
Lollapalooza Paris at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Hippodrome de Longchamp Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 21
to
Jul 24
Latitude Festival
Latitude Festival at Henham Park
Henham Park Southwold, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at O2 Apollo
O2 Apollo Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jul 26
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Aug 4
to
Aug 7
Hinterland Music Festival
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 18
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Pavilion at Riverfront
Pavilion at Riverfront Spokane, WA
Aug 20
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 23
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Aug 25
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Aug 27
to
Aug 28
This Ain't No Picnic
This Ain't No Picnic at Brookside Golf Course
Brookside Golf Course Pasadena, CA
Aug 27
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA

We recommend following Phoebe Bridgers on her social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Phoebe Bridgers Zumic artist page.

artists
Phoebe Bridgers
genres
Emo Folk Rock Indie Rock
image for artist Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers
Jun
13
Phoebe Bridgers
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jun
15
Phoebe Bridgers
Prospect Park Bandshell Brooklyn, NY
