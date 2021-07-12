View all results for 'alt'
Phoebe Bridgers Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hitting the road this fall with MUNA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 12, 2021

2020 was a lost year for many because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Phoebe Bridgers' sophomore LP Punisher was well-received as her star continued to rise. Looking ahead, Phoebe has shared 2021 concert dates, billed as the Reunion Tour.

The newly announced tour is planned from September into October at mid-sized venues across the USA. The opening act on select dates will be electro-pop group MUNA — who signed with Phoebe's Saddest Factory Records label earlier this year. Bridgers will also bring her talents to a number of music festivals, including Bonnaroo and Governors Ball.

When do Phoebe Bridgers 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on July 14. Presales for Spotify and local venues / radio begin July 15.

Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 18
to
Sep 19
Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Sea.Hear.Now Festival at North Beach Asbury Park
North Beach Asbury Park Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 25
The Governors Ball Music Festival
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY

Phoebe Bridgers All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 2
to
Sep 5
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at The Bonnaroo Farm
The Bonnaroo Farm Manchester, TN
Sep 3
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Sep 5
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Iroquois Amphitheater
Iroquois Amphitheater Louisville, KY
Sep 7
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Sep 8
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Sep 10
to
Sep 12
Pitchfork Music Festival
Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park
Union Park Chicago, IL
Sep 11
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Sep 12
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Sep 14
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Sep 15
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Sep 17
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 18
to
Sep 19
Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Sea.Hear.Now Festival at North Beach Asbury Park
North Beach Asbury Park Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 18
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH
Sep 19
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Sep 20
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Sep 23
to
Sep 26
Firefly Music Festival
Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway
The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway Dover, DE
Sep 25
The Governors Ball Music Festival
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Sep 26
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna
Phoebe Bridgers and Muna at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 3
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater New Orleans, LA
Oct 4
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Oct 8
to
Oct 10
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 16
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Oct 21
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 22
to
Oct 24
Shaky Knees 2021
Shaky Knees 2021 at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
Oct 26
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
Mad Cool Festival
Mad Cool Festival at IFEMA Feria de Madrid
IFEMA Feria de Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jul 6
to
Jul 9
NOS Alive Music Festival
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal

We recommend following Phoebe Bridgers on her social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Phoebe Bridgers Zumic artist page.

