Phoebe Bridgers Plans 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

2020 was a lost year for many because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Phoebe Bridgers' sophomore LP Punisher was well-received as her star continued to rise. Looking ahead, Phoebe has shared 2021 concert dates, billed as the Reunion Tour.

The newly announced tour is planned from September into October at mid-sized venues across the USA. The opening act on select dates will be electro-pop group MUNA — who signed with Phoebe's Saddest Factory Records label earlier this year. Bridgers will also bring her talents to a number of music festivals, including Bonnaroo and Governors Ball.

When do Phoebe Bridgers 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 16. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is currently open and will close on July 14. Presales for Spotify and local venues / radio begin July 15.

Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Phoebe Bridgers All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Phoebe Bridgers on her social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Phoebe Bridgers Zumic artist page.