Phoenix Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in North America, Mexico, Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 7, 2022

French electro-rockers Phoenix have announced 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled at North American venues in September and October with indie band Porches as the opening act. In October and November, Phoenix will be touring Mexico and Europe, culminating in a hometown Paris show. In addition to the headlining concerts, the band have already played a couple of festivals this year and have a few more coming up.

When do Phoenix 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for Spotify begin June 8. American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Phoenix Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 9
Phoenix and Porches
Phoenix and Porches at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Phoenix All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 7
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound
Primavera Sound at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 10
Les Nuits de Fourviere Festival: Phoenix
Les Nuits de Fourviere Festival: Phoenix at Ancient Theatre of Fourvière
Ancient Theatre of Fourvière Lyon, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Sep 6
Phoenix and Porches
Phoenix and Porches at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Sep 7
Phoenix and Porches
Phoenix and Porches at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Sep 9
Phoenix and Porches
Phoenix and Porches at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 10
Phoenix and Porches
Phoenix and Porches at Westville Music Bowl
Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT
Sep 13
Phoenix and Porches
Phoenix and Porches at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Sep 15
Phoenix and Porches
Phoenix and Porches at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 16
Phoenix and Porches
Phoenix and Porches at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Sep 17
to
Sep 18
Music Midtown Festival
Music Midtown Festival at Piedmont Park - Atlanta
Piedmont Park - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 19
Phoenix and Porches
Phoenix and Porches at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 20
Phoenix and Porches
Phoenix and Porches at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Sep 22
Phoenix and Porches
Phoenix and Porches at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Oct 6
Phoenix and Porches
Phoenix and Porches at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Oct 7
Phoenix and Porches
Phoenix and Porches at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Oct 10
Phoenix and Porches
Phoenix and Porches at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 12
Phoenix and Porches
Phoenix and Porches at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Oct 14
to
Oct 16
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 18
Phoenix
Phoenix at Pepsi Center WTC
Pepsi Center WTC Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Nov 16
Phoenix
Phoenix at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Nov 18
Phoenix
Phoenix at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 20
Phoenix
Phoenix at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Nov 23
Phoenix
Phoenix at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Nov 26
Phoenix
Phoenix at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 27
Phoenix
Phoenix at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France

We recommend following Phoenix on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Recently, Phoenix released a new song titled "Alpha Zulu." For more, check out the Phoenix Zumic artist page.

artists
Phoenix
