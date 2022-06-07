Phoenix Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

French electro-rockers Phoenix have announced 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled at North American venues in September and October with indie band Porches as the opening act. In October and November, Phoenix will be touring Mexico and Europe, culminating in a hometown Paris show. In addition to the headlining concerts, the band have already played a couple of festivals this year and have a few more coming up.

When do Phoenix 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 10. Presales for Spotify begin June 8. American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App presale password is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Phoenix All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Phoenix on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Recently, Phoenix released a new song titled "Alpha Zulu." For more, check out the Phoenix Zumic artist page.