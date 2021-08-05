View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Phony Ppl Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hip hop, soul, r&b coming to North American venues
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 5, 2021

New York group Phony Ppl have announced 2021 tour dates, billed as Nowhere But Up.

The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized North American venues from October into November. The opening act on these new events will be another NY native, Alex Mali. Members of Phony Ppl consist of Elbee Thrie (vocals), Elijah Rawk (guitar), Matt Byas (drums), Aja Grant (keyboard), and Bari Bass (bass).

Phony Ppl Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 24
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Phony Ppl All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 20
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at Brighton Music Hall
Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA, MA
Oct 21
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at The Foundry Philadelphia
The Foundry Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 23
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
Oct 26
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at The Loft Atlanta
The Loft Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Oct 28
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Oct 29
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Nov 1
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at The Rebel Lounge
The Rebel Lounge Phoenix, AZ
Nov 2
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at Echoplex
Echoplex Los Angeles, CA
Nov 4
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at The Starlet Room at Harlow's
The Starlet Room at Harlow's Sacramento, CA
Nov 5
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at Cornerstone - CA
Cornerstone - CA Berkeley, CA
Nov 7
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at Nectar Lounge
Nectar Lounge Seattle, WA
Nov 9
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at Star Theater
Star Theater Portland, OR
Nov 12
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
Nov 15
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Amsterdam Bar and Hall Saint Paul, MN
Nov 17
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at 1st Ward at Chop Shop
1st Ward at Chop Shop Chicago, IL
Nov 18
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at Wisconsin Union Theater
Wisconsin Union Theater Madison, WI
Nov 21
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at TOYBOX
TOYBOX Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 24
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
When do Phony Ppl 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Phony Ppl on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last November, the group released a music video for "On My Shit" featuring Joey Bada$$. For more, check out Phony Ppl's Zumic artist page.

2
193
artists
Phony Ppl
genres
Hip Hop R&B Soul
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Phony Ppl
Phony Ppl
Nov
24
Phony Ppl and Alex Mali
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Pusha T Extends 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 27, 2018
Pusha T Extends 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Phony Ppl Pusha T
2
1335
image for article "Trap Queen" & "My Way" - Fetty Wap & Phony Ppl on Jimmy Kimmel Live [YouTube Official Video]
June 10, 2015
"Trap Queen" & "My Way" - Fetty Wap & Phony Ppl on Jimmy Kimmel L...
Music East Coast Rap Film/TV Soundtrack Hip Hop Trap Fetty Wap Phony Ppl Brooklyn, NY Hollywood, CA Live Performance (Video) New Jersey Monty
1
745
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart