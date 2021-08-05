Phony Ppl Set 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New York group Phony Ppl have announced 2021 tour dates, billed as Nowhere But Up.

The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized North American venues from October into November. The opening act on these new events will be another NY native, Alex Mali. Members of Phony Ppl consist of Elbee Thrie (vocals), Elijah Rawk (guitar), Matt Byas (drums), Aja Grant (keyboard), and Bari Bass (bass).

Phony Ppl All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Phony Ppl 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DANCE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Phony Ppl on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last November, the group released a music video for "On My Shit" featuring Joey Bada$$. For more, check out Phony Ppl's Zumic artist page.