Pianos Become the Teeth Add 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Shows in the UK and USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 11, 2023

This week, Pianos Become the Teeth added 2023 tour dates with opening act City of Caterpillar.

Four newly planned December shows are scheduled in Maryland, New York City (Brooklyn), Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. The group shared a post on social media explaining, "These are our only US dates for the year." In October, Pianos Become the Teeth have three UK concerts in Bristol, West Yorkshire, and London.

Dec 7
Pianos Become the Teeth and City of Caterpillar at Saint Vitus
Saint Vitus Brooklyn, NY

Oct 4
Pianos Become the Teeth at The Fleece
The Fleece City of Bristol, United Kingdom
Oct 5
Pianos Become the Teeth at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
Pianos Become the Teeth at Lafayette, London
Lafayette, London London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 6
Pianos Become the Teeth and City of Caterpillar at Metro Gallery
Metro Gallery Baltimore, MD
When do Pianos Become the Teeth 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Pianos Become the Teeth on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Pianos Become the Teeth Zumic artist page.

