Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong have added dates to their 2023 tour plans to celebrate 16 years as a group.

The Baltimore-based funk rock jamband are currently on a North American tour, with newly added spring concerts scheduled from February into April. The opening acts on select dates will be Dale and the ZDubs, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Tenth Mountain Division, The Jauntee, Yam Yam, Melt, Kendall Street Company, and / or One Time Weekend. PPPP also have festival gigs in 2023.

When do Pigeons Playing Ping Pong 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ARRIVEDERCI. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong All Tour Dates and Tickets

Earlier this year, the band released a new album titled Perspective. For more, check out Pigeons Playing Ping Pong's Zumic artist page.