Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

16 Years of PPPP
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 15, 2022

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong have added dates to their 2023 tour plans to celebrate 16 years as a group.

The Baltimore-based funk rock jamband are currently on a North American tour, with newly added spring concerts scheduled from February into April. The opening acts on select dates will be Dale and the ZDubs, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Tenth Mountain Division, The Jauntee, Yam Yam, Melt, Kendall Street Company, and / or One Time Weekend. PPPP also have festival gigs in 2023.

When do Pigeons Playing Ping Pong 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales are currently underway for Artist and local venues / radio. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ARRIVEDERCI. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Apr 13
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Yam Yam
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Yam Yam at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Apr 14
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Kendall Street Company
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Kendall Street Company at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY
Apr 15
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and One Time Weekend
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and One Time Weekend at Brooklyn Bowl - NY
Brooklyn Bowl - NY Brooklyn, NY

Dec 16
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Dogs In A Pile
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Dogs In A Pile at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Dec 17
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Litz
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Litz at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Dec 30
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Magic Beans
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Magic Beans at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Dec 31
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Magic Beans
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Magic Beans at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 3
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and Dale and the ZDubs
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and Dale and the ZDubs at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Feb 4
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 15
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Tenth Mountain Division
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Tenth Mountain Division at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Mar 16
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Tenth Mountain Division
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Tenth Mountain Division at 10 Mile Music Hall
10 Mile Music Hall Frisco, CO
Mar 17
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Tenth Mountain Division
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Tenth Mountain Division at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Mar 18
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Jauntee
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Jauntee at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Mar 21
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Yam Yam
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Yam Yam at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Mar 23
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Yam Yam
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Yam Yam at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Mar 24
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Yam Yam
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Yam Yam at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Mar 25
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Yam Yam
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Yam Yam at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 26
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Yam Yam
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Yam Yam at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Mar 30
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Melt
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Melt at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Mar 31
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Melt
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Melt at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Apr 1
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Melt
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Melt at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Apr 2
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at Portland House of Music and Events
Portland House of Music and Events Portland, ME
Apr 20
to
Apr 23
Backwoods Music Festival
Backwoods Music Festival at Mulberry Mountain Lodging & Events
Mulberry Mountain Lodging & Events Ozark, AR
May 25
to
May 28
Delfest
Delfest at Allegany County Fairgrounds
Allegany County Fairgrounds Cumberland, MD

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Pigeons Playing Ping Pong on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, the band released a new album titled Perspective. For more, check out Pigeons Playing Ping Pong's Zumic artist page.

Artwork: Mike Fudge

artists
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
genres
Funk Funky Rock Jamband
