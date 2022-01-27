View all results for 'alt'
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Jamming their way through America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 27, 2022

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong have added dates to their 2022 tour plans.

The Baltimore-based funk rock jamband gets back on the road next month, with the newly added concerts scheduled for April. The opening acts on select dates will be TAUK, The Motet, Karina Rykman, or Elephant Proof. PPPP also plans to perform at a number of festivals in the coming months.

Feb 10
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and TAUK
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and TAUK at The Stache
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI
Feb 11
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and TAUK
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and TAUK at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Feb 12
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and TAUK
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and TAUK at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 3
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 4
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Mar 5
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Mar 8
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Mar 9
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman at Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff
Orpheum Theatre - Flagstaff Flagstaff, AZ
Mar 10
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Mar 11
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Mar 12
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Mar 15
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman at Crystal Bay Club Casino
Crystal Bay Club Casino Crystal Bay, NV
Mar 17
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman at Midtown Music Hall
Midtown Music Hall Bend, OR
Mar 18
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 19
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Mar 20
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Karina Rykman at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Apr 1
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and TAUK
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and TAUK at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Apr 2
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Elephant Proof
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Elephant Proof at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Apr 9
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and TAUK
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and TAUK at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Apr 20
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Apr 21
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Apr 22
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Motet
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Motet at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Apr 23
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Motet
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Motet at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Apr 24
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Motet
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Motet at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Apr 27
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Motet
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Motet at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Apr 28
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Motet
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Motet at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Apr 29
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at The Charleston Pour House
The Charleston Pour House Charleston, SC
Apr 30
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Motet
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Motet at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
May 19
to
May 21
Domefest
Domefest at Legend Valley Music Center
Legend Valley Music Center Thornville, OH
May 27
to
May 29
Summer Camp Music Festival
Summer Camp Music Festival at Three Sisters Park
Three Sisters Park Chillicothe, IL
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
High Sierra Music Festival
High Sierra Music Festival at Plumas County Fairgrounds
Plumas County Fairgrounds Quincy, CA
Jul 7
to
Jul 9
4848
4848 at Snowshoe Mountain Resort
Snowshoe Mountain Resort Snowshoe, WV
When do Pigeons Playing Ping Pong 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is FLOCK. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

We recommend following Pigeons Playing Ping Pong on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On April 8, the band band will release a new album titled Perspective. For more, check out Pigeons Playing Ping Pong's Zumic artist page.

