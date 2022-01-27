Pigeons Playing Ping Pong Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong have added dates to their 2022 tour plans.

The Baltimore-based funk rock jamband gets back on the road next month, with the newly added concerts scheduled for April. The opening acts on select dates will be TAUK, The Motet, Karina Rykman, or Elephant Proof. PPPP also plans to perform at a number of festivals in the coming months.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Pigeons Playing Ping Pong 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is FLOCK. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

On April 8, the band band will release a new album titled Perspective. For more, check out Pigeons Playing Ping Pong's Zumic artist page.