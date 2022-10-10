P!nk Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

P!nk has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Summer Carnival.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across Europe in June and July. Opening acts will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available. Next weekend, P!nk also has a performance scheduled at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

When do P!nk 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and American Express cardholders. Verified Fan, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

P!nk All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following P!nk on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out P!nk's Zumic artist page.