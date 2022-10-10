View all results for 'alt'
P!nk Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Summer Carnival' shows across Europe
Published October 10, 2022

P!nk has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Summer Carnival.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across Europe in June and July. Opening acts will be announced at a later time, so check back here when that information becomes available. Next weekend, P!nk also has a performance scheduled at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

When do P!nk 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 14. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and American Express cardholders. Verified Fan, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

P!nk All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 15
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two - Saturday
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two - Saturday at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Jun 7
P!nk
P!nk at University of Bolton Stadium
University of Bolton Stadium Horwich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
P!nk
P!nk at University of Bolton Stadium
University of Bolton Stadium Horwich, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
P!nk
P!nk at Stadium Of Light
Stadium Of Light Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
P!nk
P!nk at Stadium Of Light
Stadium Of Light Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
P!nk
P!nk at Villa Park
Villa Park Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
P!nk
P!nk at Pinkpop
Pinkpop Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 17
P!nk
P!nk at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 20
P!nk
P!nk at Place de La Defense
Place de La Defense Antony, Île-de-France, France
Jun 21
P!nk
P!nk at Place de La Defense
Place de La Defense Antony, Île-de-France, France
Jun 24
P!nk
P!nk at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 25
P!nk
P!nk at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 28
P!nk
P!nk at Olympiastadion Berlin
Olympiastadion Berlin Berlin, Germany
Jul 5
P!nk
P!nk at Olympiastadion
Olympiastadion München, Germany
Jul 8
P!nk
P!nk at RheinEnergieStadion
RheinEnergieStadion Köln, NRW, Germany
Jul 12
P!nk
P!nk at Heinz von Heiden Arena
Heinz von Heiden Arena Hanover, Germany
Jul 16
P!nk
P!nk at Stadion Narodowy
Stadion Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland

We recommend following P!nk on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out P!nk's Zumic artist page.

