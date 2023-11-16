PinkPantheress Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

PinkPantheress added 2024 tour dates, billed with the same title of one of her recently released songs, "Capable of Love." New April shows are planned at mid-sized North American venues. Opening acts on the Capable of Love Tour will be Kanii or Bktherula.

Before then, PinkPantheress has concerts in her home country of England, as well as Ireland, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. In July, PinkPantheress will team up with Olivia Rodrigo for a summer tour of North America.

PinkPantheress All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do PinkPantheress 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow PinkPantheress on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

