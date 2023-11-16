View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

PinkPantheress Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and opening for Olivia Rodrigo
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 16, 2023

PinkPantheress added 2024 tour dates, billed with the same title of one of her recently released songs, "Capable of Love." New April shows are planned at mid-sized North American venues. Opening acts on the Capable of Love Tour will be Kanii or Bktherula.

Before then, PinkPantheress has concerts in her home country of England, as well as Ireland, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. In July, PinkPantheress will team up with Olivia Rodrigo for a summer tour of North America.

PinkPantheress All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 20
PinkPantheress at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Feb 22
PinkPantheress at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 23
PinkPantheress at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 27
PinkPantheress at Grote Zaal
Grote Zaal Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Feb 28
PinkPantheress at Elysee Montmartre
Elysee Montmartre Paris, France
Mar 1
PinkPantheress at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Apr 6
PinkPantheress and Bktherula at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Apr 7
PinkPantheress and Bktherula at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 10
PinkPantheress and Bktherula at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 12
PinkPantheress and Bktherula at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Apr 14
PinkPantheress and Bktherula at LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre
LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Apr 17
PinkPantheress and Bktherula at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Apr 20
PinkPantheress and Kanii at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Apr 22
PinkPantheress and Kanii at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Apr 24
PinkPantheress and Kanii at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 25
PinkPantheress and Kanii at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Apr 28
PinkPantheress and Kanii at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Apr 30
PinkPantheress and Kanii at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Jul 19
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Jul 20
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Jul 23
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jul 24
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Jul 26
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Jul 27
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 30
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Jul 31
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 2
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Aug 3
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Aug 6
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 7
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 9
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 10
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 13
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 14
Olivia Rodrigo and PinkPantheress at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
When do PinkPantheress 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 17. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow PinkPantheress on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the PinkPantheress Zumic artist page.

1
303
artists
PinkPantheress
genres
Drum & Bass Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist PinkPantheress
PinkPantheress
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart