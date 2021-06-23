Pitbull Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After the year we've all had, there's never been a better time to go out to a big concert and feel good. Vaccinations are making that possible, stopping the spread of COVID and making large gatherings safe again.
With the concert picture becoming more clear for 2021, Pitbull has announced summer and fall tour dates. The king of booty-shaking Latin dance rap will be joined for nearly all the concerts of the 30+ date tour by opening act Iggy Azalea, a dance rap legend in her own right. The newly announced shows are planned from August into October, making stops at large-scale venues across America. Pitbull's schedule also includes a few solo shows, like the Mississippi Valley Fair.
When do Pitbull 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales begin June 24. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Pitbull All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 22
Canterbury Park
Shakopee, MN
Aug 3
to
Aug 8
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
Davenport, IA
Aug 20
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Aug 22
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Aug 27
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Syracuse, NY
Aug 28
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 29
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Aug 31
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 2
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Sep 3
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Sep 4
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Sep 5
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Sep 10
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Sep 11
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Sep 12
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Sep 16
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Sep 17
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 18
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 19
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Sep 22
Hollywood Park
Inglewood, CA
Sep 24
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Sep 25
Save Mart Center
Fresno, CA
Sep 26
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Sep 28
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Sep 29
Toyota Center - Kennewick
Kennewick, WA
Oct 2
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Oct 6
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Oct 7
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Oct 9
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Oct 10
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Oct 12
Daily's Place
Jacksonville, FL
Oct 13
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Oct 28
Wind Creek Event Center
Bethlehem, PA
Oct 29
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Atlantic City, NJ
Nov 12
to
Nov 14
Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
Fort Lauderdale, FL
May 27
The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
Scottsdale, AZ
May 28
Laughlin Event Center
Laughlin, NV
We recommend following Pitbull on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
For concert tickets and more, check out Pitbull's Zumic artist page.