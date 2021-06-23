Pitbull Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

After the year we've all had, there's never been a better time to go out to a big concert and feel good. Vaccinations are making that possible, stopping the spread of COVID and making large gatherings safe again.

With the concert picture becoming more clear for 2021, Pitbull has announced summer and fall tour dates. The king of booty-shaking Latin dance rap will be joined for nearly all the concerts of the 30+ date tour by opening act Iggy Azalea, a dance rap legend in her own right. The newly announced shows are planned from August into October, making stops at large-scale venues across America. Pitbull's schedule also includes a few solo shows, like the Mississippi Valley Fair.

When do Pitbull 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales begin June 24. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Pitbull on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

