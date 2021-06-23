View all results for 'alt'
Pitbull Adds 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ 'Feel Good' shows with Iggy Azalea
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 23, 2021

After the year we've all had, there's never been a better time to go out to a big concert and feel good. Vaccinations are making that possible, stopping the spread of COVID and making large gatherings safe again.

With the concert picture becoming more clear for 2021, Pitbull has announced summer and fall tour dates. The king of booty-shaking Latin dance rap will be joined for nearly all the concerts of the 30+ date tour by opening act Iggy Azalea, a dance rap legend in her own right. The newly announced shows are planned from August into October, making stops at large-scale venues across America. Pitbull's schedule also includes a few solo shows, like the Mississippi Valley Fair.

When do Pitbull 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales for fan club members, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales begin June 24. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pitbull Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 4
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Sep 5
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Pitbull All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 22
Nelly, Thursday, and Pitbull
Nelly, Thursday, and Pitbull at Canterbury Park
Canterbury Park Shakopee, MN
Aug 3
to
Aug 8
Mississippi Valley Fair
Mississippi Valley Fair at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Davenport, IA
Aug 20
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Aug 22
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Aug 27
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Syracuse, NY
Aug 28
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 29
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 31
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 2
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Sep 3
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Sep 8
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Sep 10
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 11
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Sep 12
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Sep 16
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Sep 17
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Sep 18
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Sep 19
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 22
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Hollywood Park
Hollywood Park Inglewood, CA
Sep 24
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Sep 25
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Sep 26
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 28
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Sep 29
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Toyota Center - Kennewick
Toyota Center - Kennewick Kennewick, WA
Oct 1
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Oct 2
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Oct 6
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Oct 7
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 9
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Oct 10
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Oct 12
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Oct 13
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Oct 28
Pitbull
Pitbull at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Oct 29
Pitbull
Pitbull at Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, NJ
Nov 12
to
Nov 14
Tortuga Music Festival 2021
Tortuga Music Festival 2021 at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park
Fort Lauderdale Beach Park Fort Lauderdale, FL
May 27
Pitbull
Pitbull at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
The Pool at Talking Stick Resort Scottsdale, AZ
May 28
Pitbull
Pitbull at Laughlin Event Center
Laughlin Event Center Laughlin, NV

We recommend following Pitbull on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Pitbull's Zumic artist page.

Pitbull
Hip Hop Latin Rap Reggaeton
Pitbull
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
