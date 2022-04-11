Pitbull Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The king of booty-shaking feel-good electronic dance rap is back at it with another summer tour. This week, Pitbull announced a 45+ date tour of North America.
Billed as Can't Stop Us Now, the opening acts will be either Iggy Azalea or Sean Paul on select dates. Pitbull's schedule also includes a few solo shows in May and BottleRock Napa Valley.
When do Pitbull 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and American Express / Citi cardholders begin April 13. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, SiriusXM, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Pitbull Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Pitbull All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 27
to
May 29
Napa Valley Expo
Napa, CA
May 27
The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
Scottsdale, AZ
May 28
Laughlin Event Center
Laughlin, NV
Jul 28
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jul 29
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jul 30
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA
Jul 31
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Aug 2
Waterfront Music Pavilion
Camden, NJ
Aug 3
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 5
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 6
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT
Aug 9
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 11
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Aug 12
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 13
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 19
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Aug 21
Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Des Moines, IA
Aug 23
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 24
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 25
Ravinia Pavilion
Highland Park, IL
Aug 26
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 28
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
Saint Paul, MN
Aug 30
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 31
Pine Knob Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Sep 2
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Sep 3
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 4
Paycom Center
Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 8
Choctaw Casino & Resort
Durant, OK
Sep 9
AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
Sep 10
Sames Auto Arena
Laredo, TX
Sep 11
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Sep 14
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Sep 16
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 17
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 18
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
Sep 21
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Sep 22
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Sep 25
Rolling Hills Casino
Corning, CA
Sep 27
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 29
Mechanics Bank Arena
Bakersfield, CA
Sep 30
Nugget Event Center
Sparks, NV
Oct 2
Don Haskins Center
El Paso, TX
Oct 5
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
Oct 6
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans, LA
Oct 7
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Pelham, AL
Oct 9
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Oct 11
Enmarket Arena
Savannah, GA
Oct 12
Colonial Life Arena
Columbia, SC
Oct 13
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Oct 19
Seminole Hard Rock
Hollywood, FL
While the tour is called Can't Stop Us Now, the last two years have taught us that the COVID pandemic situation can change quickly and stop concerts from happening. Please make sure to be fully vaccinated and follow local guidelines. We recommend following Pitbull on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
In addition to the tour, Pitbull is expected to release a new album this year called Timeless. For concert tickets and more, check out Pitbull's Zumic artist page.