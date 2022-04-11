Pitbull Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The king of booty-shaking feel-good electronic dance rap is back at it with another summer tour. This week, Pitbull announced a 45+ date tour of North America.

Billed as Can't Stop Us Now, the opening acts will be either Iggy Azalea or Sean Paul on select dates. Pitbull's schedule also includes a few solo shows in May and BottleRock Napa Valley.

When do Pitbull 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and American Express / Citi cardholders begin April 13. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, SiriusXM, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pitbull All Tour Dates and Tickets

While the tour is called Can't Stop Us Now, the last two years have taught us that the COVID pandemic situation can change quickly and stop concerts from happening. Please make sure to be fully vaccinated and follow local guidelines. We recommend following Pitbull on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

In addition to the tour, Pitbull is expected to release a new album this year called Timeless. For concert tickets and more, check out Pitbull's Zumic artist page.