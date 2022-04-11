View all results for 'alt'
Pitbull Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Big summer shows with Iggy Azalea or Sean Paul
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 11, 2022

The king of booty-shaking feel-good electronic dance rap is back at it with another summer tour. This week, Pitbull announced a 45+ date tour of North America.

Billed as Can't Stop Us Now, the opening acts will be either Iggy Azalea or Sean Paul on select dates. Pitbull's schedule also includes a few solo shows in May and BottleRock Napa Valley.

When do Pitbull 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and American Express / Citi cardholders begin April 13. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, SiriusXM, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pitbull All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 27
to
May 29
BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
May 27
Pitbull
Pitbull at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort
The Pool at Talking Stick Resort Scottsdale, AZ
May 28
Pitbull
Pitbull at Laughlin Event Center
Laughlin Event Center Laughlin, NV
Jul 28
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jul 29
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 30
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jul 31
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 2
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Waterfront Music Pavilion
Waterfront Music Pavilion Camden, NJ
Aug 3
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 5
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 6
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Aug 9
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 11
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Aug 12
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 13
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 17
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Baxter Arena
Baxter Arena Omaha, NE
Aug 19
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 21
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Aug 23
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 24
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 25
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Ravinia Pavilion
Ravinia Pavilion Highland Park, IL
Aug 26
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Aug 28
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Saint Paul, MN
Aug 30
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 31
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Sep 2
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Sep 3
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 4
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 8
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Sep 9
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Sep 10
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at Sames Auto Arena
Sames Auto Arena Laredo, TX
Sep 11
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Sep 14
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Sep 16
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Sep 17
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Sep 18
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Ak-Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Sep 21
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Sep 22
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Sep 24
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Sep 25
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at Rolling Hills Casino
Rolling Hills Casino Corning, CA
Sep 27
Pitbull
Pitbull at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Sep 29
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at Mechanics Bank Arena
Mechanics Bank Arena Bakersfield, CA
Sep 30
Pitbull
Pitbull at Nugget Event Center
Nugget Event Center Sparks, NV
Oct 2
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Oct 5
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Oct 6
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Oct 7
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Oct 9
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 11
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA
Oct 12
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Oct 13
Pitbull and Sean Paul
Pitbull and Sean Paul at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Oct 15
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Hertz Arena
Hertz Arena Estero, FL
Oct 16
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Oct 19
Pitbull
Pitbull at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL

While the tour is called Can't Stop Us Now, the last two years have taught us that the COVID pandemic situation can change quickly and stop concerts from happening. Please make sure to be fully vaccinated and follow local guidelines. We recommend following Pitbull on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

In addition to the tour, Pitbull is expected to release a new album this year called Timeless. For concert tickets and more, check out Pitbull's Zumic artist page.

artists
Pitbull
genres
Hip Hop Latin Hip Hop Reggaeton
image for artist Pitbull
Pitbull
Aug
3
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug
5
Pitbull and Iggy Azalea
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
