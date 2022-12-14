Pixies Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo Credit: Tom Oxley

This week, the Pixies added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set on the West Coast in May. The opening act on select dates will be Pond. The veteran rockers are currently on tour in New Zealand. They begin a tour through Europe in February, extending into mid-March.

When do Pixies 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. American Express cardholder and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pixies All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Pixies on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, the band released a new album titled Doggerel. For more music, news, and tour information about Pixies, check out their Zumic artist page.