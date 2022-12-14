View all results for 'alt'
Pixies Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ shows in New Zealand, Europe, USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 14, 2022
Photo Credit: Tom Oxley

This week, the Pixies added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set on the West Coast in May. The opening act on select dates will be Pond. The veteran rockers are currently on tour in New Zealand. They begin a tour through Europe in February, extending into mid-March.

When do Pixies 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 16. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation and LN Mobile App. American Express cardholder and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHEER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pixies All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 15
Pixies and Klangstof
Pixies and Klangstof at Auckland Town Hall
Auckland Town Hall Auckland, New Zealand
Dec 16
Pixies and Klangstof
Pixies and Klangstof at Auckland Town Hall
Auckland Town Hall Auckland, New Zealand
Dec 17
Pixies and Klangstof
Pixies and Klangstof at Christchurch Town Hall
Christchurch Town Hall Christchurch, Canterbury, New Zealand
Feb 21
Pixies
Pixies at Cirkus
Cirkus Stockholm, Sweden
Feb 22
Pixies
Pixies at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Feb 25
Pixies
Pixies at Koncerthuset
Koncerthuset Copenhagen, Denmark
Feb 26
Pixies
Pixies at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Feb 27
Pixies
Pixies at Große Freiheit 36
Große Freiheit 36 Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 28
Pixies
Pixies at TonHalle München
TonHalle München München, BY, Germany
Mar 3
Pixies
Pixies at De Oosterpoort
De Oosterpoort Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Mar 4
Pixies
Pixies at AMARE Den Haag
AMARE Den Haag Den Haag, ZH, Netherlands
Mar 5
Pixies
Pixies at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Mar 7
Pixies
Pixies at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Mar 9
Pixies
Pixies at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Mar 10
Pixies
Pixies at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Mar 11
Pixies
Pixies at Coliseum a Coruña
Coliseum a Coruña A Coruña, GA, Spain
Mar 13
Pixies
Pixies at Campo Pequeno
Campo Pequeno Lisboa, Portugal
Mar 15
Pixies
Pixies at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Mar 16
Pixies
Pixies at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Mar 17
Pixies
Pixies at Forum
Forum Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 18
Pixies
Pixies at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Mar 20
Pixies
Pixies at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 21
Pixies
Pixies at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
May 4
Pixies
Pixies at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
May 6
Pixies
Pixies at Golden State Theatre
Golden State Theatre Monterey, CA
May 8
Pixies
Pixies at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 9
Pixies
Pixies at Lensic Performing Arts Center
Lensic Performing Arts Center Santa Fe, NM
May 10
Pixies and Pond
Pixies and Pond at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
May 12
Pixies
Pixies at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV
May 12
to
May 14
Kilby Block Party
Kilby Block Party at Utah State Fairpark
Utah State Fairpark Salt Lake City, UT
May 13
Pixies
Pixies at Encore Theater at Wynn
Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Pixies on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this year, the band released a new album titled Doggerel. For more music, news, and tour information about Pixies, check out their Zumic artist page.

artists
Pixies
genres
Alt Rock Indie Rock Punk Rock
Pixies
Pixies
