Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power announced another leg of a co-headlining tour across North America. The three acts also toured together in the summer of 2023.
New concerts are scheduled at major venues from May into late June. These are the only upcoming shows for Modest Mouse, while Pixies will be touring through Europe this March, and Cat Power will begin a headlining tour across the USA in mid-February.
When do Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin January 23. Spotify, American Express cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is PIXMODPOW or MODPOW. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Pixies Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jun 15
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Pixies All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 8
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Mar 9
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Mar 10
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Mar 12
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 13
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 14
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 16
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 17
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 18
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
Paradiso - Complex
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Mar 21
Paradiso - Complex
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Mar 22
Paradiso - Complex
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Mar 25
L'Olympia Paris
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 26
L'Olympia Paris
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 27
L'Olympia Paris
Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 31
Firefly Distillery
North Charleston, SC
Jun 1
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jun 2
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Jun 4
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Atlanta, GA
Jun 5
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 8
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 9
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
Jun 11
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Gilford, NH
Jun 12
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 14
Merriweather Post Pavilion
Columbia, MD
Jun 15
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Jun 16
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jun 18
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 19
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Jun 20
Surly Brewing Co.
Minneapolis, MN
Jun 22
Breese Stevens Field
Madison, WI
Jun 23
Vibrant Music Hall
Waukee, IA
Jun 24
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Jun 26
Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Del Valle, TX
Jun 27
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Jun 30
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Aug 16
to
Aug 17
Marinen
Trondheim, Sør-Trøndelag, Norway
