Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20 shows in the USA, two in Canada
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 22, 2024

This week, Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power announced another leg of a co-headlining tour across North America. The three acts also toured together in the summer of 2023.

New concerts are scheduled at major venues from May into late June. These are the only upcoming shows for Modest Mouse, while Pixies will be touring through Europe this March, and Cat Power will begin a headlining tour across the USA in mid-February.

When do Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin January 23. Spotify, American Express cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is PIXMODPOW or MODPOW. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pixies Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 15
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Pixies All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 8
Pixies and The Pale White at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Mar 9
Pixies and The Pale White at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Mar 10
Pixies and The Pale White at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Mar 12
Pixies and The Pale White at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 13
Pixies and The Pale White at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 14
Pixies and The Pale White at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 16
Pixies and The Pale White at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 17
Pixies and The Pale White at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 18
Pixies and The Pale White at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 20
Pixies and The Pale White at Paradiso - Complex
Paradiso - Complex Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Mar 21
Pixies and The Pale White at Paradiso - Complex
Paradiso - Complex Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Mar 22
Pixies and The Pale White at Paradiso - Complex
Paradiso - Complex Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Mar 25
Pixies and The Pale White at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 26
Pixies and The Pale White at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 27
Pixies and The Pale White at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 31
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC
Jun 1
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 2
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jun 4
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Jun 5
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 8
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 9
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Jun 11
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Jun 12
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Jun 14
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jun 15
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Jun 16
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jun 18
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 19
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jun 20
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Surly Brewing Co.
Surly Brewing Co. Minneapolis, MN
Jun 22
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Breese Stevens Field
Breese Stevens Field Madison, WI
Jun 23
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Vibrant Music Hall
Vibrant Music Hall Waukee, IA
Jun 24
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Jun 26
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Jun 27
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jun 28
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 30
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 16
to
Aug 17
Pstereo Festival 2024 at Marinen
Marinen Trondheim, Sør-Trøndelag, Norway

For the most up-to-date information, follow Pixies on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more music, news, and tour information about Pixies, check out their Zumic artist page.

artists
Modest Mouse Pixies
genres
Alt Rock Indie Rock Punk Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Modest Mouse
Modest Mouse
Jun
15
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
image for artist Pixies
Pixies
Jun
15
Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
