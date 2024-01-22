Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power announced another leg of a co-headlining tour across North America. The three acts also toured together in the summer of 2023.

New concerts are scheduled at major venues from May into late June. These are the only upcoming shows for Modest Mouse, while Pixies will be touring through Europe this March, and Cat Power will begin a headlining tour across the USA in mid-February.

When do Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin January 23. Spotify, American Express cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is PIXMODPOW or MODPOW. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pixies All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Pixies on social media and sign up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more music, news, and tour information about Pixies, check out their Zumic artist page.