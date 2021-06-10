View all results for 'alt'
Pixies Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Alt-rock greats touring America this fall
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published June 10, 2021

During the COVID pandemic of 2020, you might have been thinking, "Where Is My Mind?" and the answer might have been "There is a wait so long (So long, so long) / You'll never wait so long" which finally brings us to "Hey Paul, Let's have a ball."

The Pixies have added 2021 tour dates for North America. Eight new events have been planned for September at mid-sized venues. Earlier this year, it was announced that the legendary rockers would open two dates for Nine Inch Nails in Ohio and perform at this year's Riot Fest in Chicago. Next year, Pixies will tour in Europe beginning in June.

When do Pixies 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for local venues / radio are currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pixies Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 10
Pixies
Pixies at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Pixies All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 10
Pixies
Pixies at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Sep 11
Pixies
Pixies at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 13
Pixies
Pixies at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Sep 14
Pixies
Pixies at Foellinger Theatre
Foellinger Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Sep 16
Pixies
Pixies at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Sep 17
Pixies
Pixies at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Riot Fest 2021
Riot Fest 2021 at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Sep 17
Pixies
Pixies at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Sep 18
Pixies
Pixies at Maier Festival Park Summerfest Grounds
Maier Festival Park Summerfest Grounds Milwaukee, WI
Sep 21
Nine Inch Nails and Pixies
Nine Inch Nails and Pixies at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Sep 23
Pixies and Nine Inch Nails
Pixies and Nine Inch Nails at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Sep 26
Pixies
Pixies at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Jun 27
Pixies
Pixies at Auditorium Parco della Musica
Auditorium Parco della Musica Roma, Lazio, Italy
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 8
Pearl Jam and Pixies
Pearl Jam and Pixies at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 8
Pearl Jam, Pixies, and American Express Presents BST Hyde Park
Pearl Jam, Pixies, and American Express Presents BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park
Rescheduled
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 14
Pixies
Pixies at Festival Big Top
Festival Big Top Galway, County Galway, Ireland
Jul 15
Pixies
Pixies at Festival Big Top
Festival Big Top Galway, County Galway, Ireland
Jul 16
Pixies
Pixies at Iveagh Gardens
Iveagh Gardens Dublin, Ireland
Jul 31
Pixies
Pixies at Zelt-Musik-Festival Mundenhof
Zelt-Musik-Festival Mundenhof Freiburg im Breisgau, BW, Germany
Aug 11
Pixies
Pixies at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Aug 12
Pixies
Pixies at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Aug 16
Sei Festival - Pixies
Sei Festival - Pixies at Piazza Libertini
Piazza Libertini Lecce, Puglia, Italy
Aug 27
Pixies
Pixies at Zagrebački Velesajam
Zagrebački Velesajam Zagreb, Croatia
Aug 29
Pixies
Pixies at SRC Tašmajdan
SRC Tašmajdan Beograd, Serbia
Aug 30
Pixies
Pixies at Budapest Park
Budapest Park Budapest, Hungary

We recommend following Pixies on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more music, news, and tour information about Pixies, check out their Zumic artist page.

