Pixies Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

The Pixies have added 2021 tour dates for North America. Eight new events have been planned for September at mid-sized venues. Earlier this year, it was announced that the legendary rockers would open two dates for Nine Inch Nails in Ohio and perform at this year's Riot Fest in Chicago. Next year, Pixies will tour in Europe beginning in June.

When do Pixies 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for local venues / radio are currently underway. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

