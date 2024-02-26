View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

PJ Harvey Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows and festivals in North American and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 26, 2024

English artist PJ Harvey announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as An Evening With PJ Harvey, new concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in September and October. As shared on her social media, this will be her "First North American tour in seven years." This August, PJ has previously announced headlining shows and festival shows across Europe.

When do PJ Harvey 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales for Artist begin February 27. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

PJ Harvey Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 15
PJ Harvey at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Sep 16
PJ Harvey at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

PJ Harvey All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 6
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Porto at Parque da Cidade
Parque da Cidade Porto, Porto District, Portugal
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Rock Werchter Festival at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Aug 8
to
Aug 10
Way Out West Festival at Slottsskogen
Slottsskogen Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Aug 8
to
Aug 12
Oya Festival at Tøyenparken
Tøyenparken Oslo, Norway
Aug 9
to
Aug 11
Flow Festival at Suvilahti Parraukatu
Suvilahti Parraukatu Helsinki, Finland
Aug 20
PJ Harvey at The Piece Hall
The Piece Hall Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Aug 21
to
Aug 25
Rock en Seine at Domaine national de St Cloud
Domaine national de St Cloud Saint-Cloud, Île-de-France, France
Aug 22
PJ Harvey at Custom House Square
Custom House Square Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Sep 11
PJ Harvey at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Sep 13
PJ Harvey at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 15
PJ Harvey at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Sep 16
PJ Harvey at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Sep 18
PJ Harvey at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 21
PJ Harvey at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Sep 25
PJ Harvey at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 26
PJ Harvey at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 28
PJ Harvey at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 30
PJ Harvey at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Oct 2
PJ Harvey at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Oct 6
PJ Harvey at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Oct 7
PJ Harvey at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Oct 10
PJ Harvey at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 11
PJ Harvey at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Oct 14
PJ Harvey at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow PJ Harvey on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

PJ also shared a music video for the song "Seem an I." For more, check out PJ Harvey's Zumic artist page.

1
339
artists
PJ Harvey
genres
Alt Rock Avant-Garde Rock Folk Rock Indie Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist PJ Harvey
PJ Harvey
Sep
15
PJ Harvey
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Sep
16
PJ Harvey
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article PJ Harvey Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
June 8, 2023
PJ Harvey Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Alt Rock Avant-Garde Rock Folk Rock Indie Rock Singer-Songwriter PJ Harvey
1
757
image for article PJ Harvey Plans 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale and Presale Code Info
December 8, 2016
PJ Harvey Plans 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale and Presale Code ...
Tickets Alt Rock Folk Rock PJ Harvey Los Angeles, CA Austin, TX Boston, MA Dallas, TX Denver, CO Detroit, MI Houston, TX Montreal, QC New York, NY Philadelphia, PA Portland, OR Richmond, VA San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA Toronto, ON
1
971
image for article "Guilty" - PJ Harvey [YouTube Official Audio Stream]
July 18, 2016
"Guilty" - PJ Harvey [YouTube Official Audio Stream]
Music Alt Rock Singer-Songwriter PJ Harvey Audio Single London, UK
1
1316
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart