PJ Harvey Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English artist PJ Harvey announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as An Evening With PJ Harvey, new concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America in September and October. As shared on her social media, this will be her "First North American tour in seven years." This August, PJ has previously announced headlining shows and festival shows across Europe.

When do PJ Harvey 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales for Artist begin February 27. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

PJ Harvey All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow PJ Harvey on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

PJ also shared a music video for the song "Seem an I." For more, check out PJ Harvey's Zumic artist page.