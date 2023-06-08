View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

PJ Harvey Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Touring the UK and Europe; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 8, 2023

English artist PJ Harvey has announced 2023 tour dates and also announced plans to release a new album titled I Inside the Old Year Dying on July 7.

The newly planned shows are set in September and October at venues across the UK and Europe. PJ plans to perform multiple nights in Dublin, Glasgow, London, Manchester, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Denmark, and Norway.

When do PJ Harvey 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales for album pre-order begin June 14. Mailing list and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

PJ Harvey All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 22
PJ Harvey at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Sep 23
PJ Harvey at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Sep 25
PJ Harvey at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 26
PJ Harvey at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 28
PJ Harvey at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 29
PJ Harvey at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 2
PJ Harvey at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 3
PJ Harvey at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
PJ Harvey at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Oct 7
PJ Harvey at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Oct 9
PJ Harvey at Cirque Royal
Cirque Royal Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 10
PJ Harvey at Cirque Royal
Cirque Royal Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 12
PJ Harvey at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 13
PJ Harvey at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 15
PJ Harvey at Volkshaus Zürich
Volkshaus Zürich Zürich, Switzerland
Oct 16
PJ Harvey at Volkshaus Zürich
Volkshaus Zürich Zürich, Switzerland
Oct 18
PJ Harvey at Lucerna - Velky sal
Lucerna - Velky sal Prague, Czechia
Oct 19
PJ Harvey at Lucerna - Velky sal
Lucerna - Velky sal Prague, Czechia
Oct 21
PJ Harvey at Admiralspalast - Theater
Admiralspalast - Theater Berlin, Germany
Oct 22
PJ Harvey at Admiralspalast - Theater
Admiralspalast - Theater Berlin, Germany
Oct 24
PJ Harvey at Warszawa Palladium
Warszawa Palladium Warszawa, Poland
Oct 25
PJ Harvey at Warszawa Palladium
Warszawa Palladium Warszawa, Poland
Oct 27
PJ Harvey at Scandic Falkoner
Scandic Falkoner Frederiksberg, Denmark
Oct 28
PJ Harvey at Falconer Salen
Falconer Salen Frederiksberg, Denmark
Oct 30
PJ Harvey at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Oct 31
PJ Harvey at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway

For the most up-to-date information, follow PJ Harvey on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the new songs "A Child's Question, August" and "I Inside the Old I Dying." For more, check out PJ Harvey's Zumic artist page.

1
147
artists
PJ Harvey
genres
Alt Rock Avant-Garde Rock Folk Rock Indie Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist PJ Harvey
PJ Harvey
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article PJ Harvey Plans 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale and Presale Code Info
December 8, 2016
PJ Harvey Plans 2017 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale and Presale Code ...
Tickets Alt Rock Folk Rock PJ Harvey Los Angeles, CA Austin, TX Boston, MA Dallas, TX Denver, CO Detroit, MI Houston, TX Montreal, QC New York, NY Philadelphia, PA Portland, OR Richmond, VA San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA Toronto, ON
1
883
image for article "Guilty" - PJ Harvey [YouTube Official Audio Stream]
July 18, 2016
"Guilty" - PJ Harvey [YouTube Official Audio Stream]
Music Alt Rock Singer-Songwriter PJ Harvey Audio Single London, UK
1
1179
image for article "The Wheel" - PJ Harvey [YouTube Official Music Video]
February 1, 2016
"The Wheel" - PJ Harvey [YouTube Official Music Video]
Music Alt Rock PJ Harvey England Official Music Video
1
931
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart