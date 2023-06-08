PJ Harvey Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

English artist PJ Harvey has announced 2023 tour dates and also announced plans to release a new album titled I Inside the Old Year Dying on July 7.

The newly planned shows are set in September and October at venues across the UK and Europe. PJ plans to perform multiple nights in Dublin, Glasgow, London, Manchester, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Denmark, and Norway.

When do PJ Harvey 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales for album pre-order begin June 14. Mailing list and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow PJ Harvey on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to the new songs "A Child's Question, August" and "I Inside the Old I Dying." For more, check out PJ Harvey's Zumic artist page.