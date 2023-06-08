PJ Harvey Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

English artist PJ Harvey has announced 2023 tour dates and also announced plans to release a new album titled I Inside the Old Year Dying on July 7.
The newly planned shows are set in September and October at venues across the UK and Europe. PJ plans to perform multiple nights in Dublin, Glasgow, London, Manchester, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Denmark, and Norway.
When do PJ Harvey 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales for album pre-order begin June 14. Mailing list and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
PJ Harvey All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 22
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Sep 23
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Sep 25
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 26
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 28
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 29
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 2
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 3
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 6
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Oct 7
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Oct 9
Cirque Royal
Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 10
Cirque Royal
Bruxelles, Belgium
Oct 12
L'Olympia Paris
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 13
L'Olympia Paris
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 15
Volkshaus Zürich
Zürich, Switzerland
Oct 16
Volkshaus Zürich
Zürich, Switzerland
Oct 18
Lucerna - Velky sal
Prague, Czechia
Oct 19
Lucerna - Velky sal
Prague, Czechia
Oct 21
Admiralspalast - Theater
Berlin, Germany
Oct 22
Admiralspalast - Theater
Berlin, Germany
Oct 24
Warszawa Palladium
Warszawa, Poland
Oct 25
Warszawa Palladium
Warszawa, Poland
Oct 27
Scandic Falkoner
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Oct 28
Falconer Salen
Frederiksberg, Denmark
Oct 30
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Oct 31
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
For the most up-to-date information, follow PJ Harvey on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Listen to the new songs "A Child's Question, August" and "I Inside the Old I Dying."