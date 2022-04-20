PJ Morton Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

R&B star PJ Morton has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Watch The Sun. The LP is set for release on April 29.

Morton's newly announced tour is scheduled from June into November at mid-size venues across North America. After a performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the keyboardist-vocalist-songwriter has a few headlining concerts in Australia with his band and around eight shows around the world as part of Maroon 5, with whom he has been a member since 2010.

When do PJ Morton 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

PJ Morton All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following PJ Morton on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, checck out PJ Morton's Zumic artist page.