PJ Morton Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Watch The Sun' in North America, Australia; Maroon 5 around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 20, 2022

R&B star PJ Morton has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Watch The Sun. The LP is set for release on April 29.

Morton's newly announced tour is scheduled from June into November at mid-size venues across North America. After a performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the keyboardist-vocalist-songwriter has a few headlining concerts in Australia with his band and around eight shows around the world as part of Maroon 5, with whom he has been a member since 2010.

When do PJ Morton 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

PJ Morton Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 29
to
May 8
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana
May 25
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Oxford Art Factory
Oxford Art Factory Darlinghurst, NSW, Australia
May 26
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Corner Hotel
Corner Hotel Richmond, VIC, Australia
Jun 17
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jun 18
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Jun 19
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Jul 6
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre Detroit, MI
Jul 15
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Jul 16
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Athenaeum Theatre
Athenaeum Theatre Chicago, IL
Jul 17
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jul 20
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Cannon Center For The Performing Arts Memphis, TN
Jul 22
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Jul 23
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jul 24
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 26
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Jul 27
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 29
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Apollo Theater
Apollo Theater New York, NY
Jul 30
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 23
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Aug 25
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Soul Kitchen
Soul Kitchen Mobile, AL
Aug 27
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Aug 28
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Aug 30
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Aug 31
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Sep 2
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Sep 3
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Knight Theater
Knight Theater Charlotte, NC
Sep 4
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Sep 15
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Sep 16
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Hollywood Theatre
Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 17
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 20
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Sep 22
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Palace Of Fine Arts
Palace Of Fine Arts San Francisco, CA
Sep 23
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Sep 24
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles, CA
Sep 29
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Sep 30
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Oct 1
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Nov 25
PJ Morton
PJ Morton at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA

We recommend following PJ Morton on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, checck out PJ Morton's Zumic artist page.

