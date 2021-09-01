Playboi Carti Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Playboi Carti is about to return to the road in a big way. The Atlanta rapper has announced 2021 tour dates billed as Narcissist.
The newly scheduled shows will make stops at large-scale venues across North America from October into December. At this time, no opener has been announced. Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. Playboi also plans to make a number of festival appearances in the coming months, including a couple in Europe.
Dec 17
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 14
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Oct 15
Bojangles Coliseum
Charlotte, NC
Oct 17
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Gainesville, FL
Oct 19
James L Knight Center
Miami, FL
Oct 20
Central Florida Fairgrounds
Orlando, FL
Oct 22
to
Oct 23
Mardi Gras World
New Orleans, LA
Oct 22
Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
New Orleans, LA
Oct 24
Freeman Coliseum
San Antonio, TX
Oct 26
HEB Center at Cedar Park
Cedar Park, TX
Oct 27
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 29
to
Oct 30
Nov 2
Allen Event Center
Allen, TX
Nov 4
Don Haskins Center
El Paso, TX
Nov 5
Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa, AZ
Nov 11
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
San Francisco, CA
Nov 14
Angel of the Winds Arena
Everett, WA
Nov 15
PNE Forum
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 18
The Great Saltair
Magna, UT
Nov 19
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Nov 20
to
Nov 21
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Nov 24
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Chicago, IL
Nov 26
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Nov 27
Family Arena
Saint Charles, MO
Nov 28
Cable Dahmer Arena
Independence, MO
Nov 30
Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indianapolis, IN
Dec 2
Canton Civic Center
Canton, OH
Dec 4
Masonic Temple Theatre
Detroit, MI
Dec 5
UPMC Events Center
Moon, PA
Dec 7
Tsongas Center
Lowell, MA
Dec 8
Main Street Armory
Rochester, NY
Dec 9
Coca-Cola Coliseum
Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 10
to
Dec 12
Dec 10
Nationwide Arena
Columbus, OH
Dec 16
Ryan Center
South Kingstown, RI
Dec 18
D.C. Armory
Washington, DC
Dec 19
Liacouras Center
Philadelphia, PA
Dec 21
Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center
Norfolk, VA
Dec 22
Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center
Greensboro, NC
Dec 23
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Jun 5
to
Jun 12
Parc del Forum
Barcelona, Spain
Aug 19
St1 Tampere Marine Ratinanniemi
Tampere, Finland
Aug 20
St1 Tampere Marine Ratinanniemi
Tampere, Finland
When do Playboi Carti 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as September 2. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, fan club members, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Ticketmaster presale password is PBCTM2021. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
We recommend following Playboi Carti on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.
Recently, Carti collaborated on a track for Kanye West's album Donda, which was released last week, and Kanye was featured on Carti's Whole Lotta Red 2020 cut "Go2DaMoon." For more, check out the Playboi Carti Zumic artist page.