Playboi Carti Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Narcissist' concerts around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 1, 2021

Playboi Carti is about to return to the road in a big way. The Atlanta rapper has announced 2021 tour dates billed as Narcissist.

The newly scheduled shows will make stops at large-scale venues across North America from October into December. At this time, no opener has been announced. Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. Playboi also plans to make a number of festival appearances in the coming months, including a couple in Europe.

Playboi Carti Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Playboi Carti All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 14
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 15
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Bojangles Coliseum
Bojangles Coliseum Charlotte, NC
Oct 17
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Gainesville, FL
Oct 19
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at James L Knight Center
James L Knight Center Miami, FL
Oct 20
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Central Florida Fairgrounds
Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Oct 22
to
Oct 23
BUKU: Planet B
BUKU: Planet B at Mardi Gras World
Mardi Gras World New Orleans, LA
Oct 22
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square New Orleans, LA
Oct 23
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Oct 24
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Freeman Coliseum
Freeman Coliseum San Antonio, TX
Oct 26
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at HEB Center at Cedar Park
HEB Center at Cedar Park Cedar Park, TX
Oct 27
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 28
to
Oct 30
Rolling Loud NYC 2021
Rolling Loud NYC 2021 at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Oct 29
to
Oct 30
Escape Halloween 2021
Escape Halloween 2021 at Nos Events Center
Nos Events Center San Bernardino, CA
Nov 2
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Allen Event Center
Allen Event Center Allen, TX
Nov 4
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Nov 5
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Nov 6
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 9
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Nov 11
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Nov 13
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 14
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Angel of the Winds Arena
Angel of the Winds Arena Everett, WA
Nov 15
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 18
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Nov 19
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Nov 20
to
Nov 21
Audiotistic Bay Area 2021
Audiotistic Bay Area 2021 at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Nov 23
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Nov 24
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Chicago, IL
Nov 26
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Nov 27
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Family Arena
Family Arena Saint Charles, MO
Nov 28
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Cable Dahmer Arena
Cable Dahmer Arena Independence, MO
Nov 30
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis, IN
Dec 1
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at BB&T Arena
BB&T Arena Newport, KY
Dec 2
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Canton Civic Center
Canton Civic Center Canton, OH
Dec 4
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Dec 5
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Moon, PA
Dec 7
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Tsongas Center
Tsongas Center Lowell, MA
Dec 8
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Main Street Armory
Main Street Armory Rochester, NY
Dec 9
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 10
to
Dec 12
Rolling Loud Music Festival
Rolling Loud Music Festival at Nos Events Center
Nos Events Center San Bernardino, CA
Dec 10
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Dec 14
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at XL Center
XL Center Hartford, CT
Dec 16
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Ryan Center
Ryan Center South Kingstown, RI
Dec 17
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Dec 18
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at D.C. Armory
D.C. Armory Washington, DC
Dec 19
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Liacouras Center
Liacouras Center Philadelphia, PA
Dec 21
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center
Chartway Arena at Ted Constant Convocation Center Norfolk, VA
Dec 22
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center
Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center Greensboro, NC
Dec 23
Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jun 5
to
Jun 12
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022
Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022 at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Aug 19
Blockfest
Blockfest at St1 Tampere Marine Ratinanniemi
St1 Tampere Marine Ratinanniemi Tampere, Finland
Aug 20
Blockfest
Blockfest at St1 Tampere Marine Ratinanniemi
St1 Tampere Marine Ratinanniemi Tampere, Finland
When do Playboi Carti 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 2. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, fan club members, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Ticketmaster presale password is PBCTM2021. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Playboi Carti on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Recently, Carti collaborated on a track for Kanye West's album Donda, which was released last week, and Kanye was featured on Carti's Whole Lotta Red 2020 cut "Go2DaMoon." For more, check out the Playboi Carti Zumic artist page.

