Playboi Carti Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Playboi Carti is about to return to the road in a big way. The Atlanta rapper has announced 2021 tour dates billed as Narcissist.

The newly scheduled shows will make stops at large-scale venues across North America from October into December. At this time, no opener has been announced. Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. Playboi also plans to make a number of festival appearances in the coming months, including a couple in Europe.

Playboi Carti All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Playboi Carti 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 2. Presales are currently underway for Spotify, fan club members, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Ticketmaster presale password is PBCTM2021. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Playboi Carti on his social media accounts and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

Recently, Carti collaborated on a track for Kanye West's album Donda, which was released last week, and Kanye was featured on Carti's Whole Lotta Red 2020 cut "Go2DaMoon." For more, check out the Playboi Carti Zumic artist page.