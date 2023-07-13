Playboi Carti Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rapper Playboi Carti has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Antagonist.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in North America and Europe from early September into December. Joining on select dates will be Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and / or Homixide Gang. During the summer, Carti has festival performances in Miami and Finland.

When do Playboi Carti 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales for currently underway for Artist and VIP packages. Chase cardmember, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

