View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Playboi Carti Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining concerts in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 13, 2023

Rapper Playboi Carti has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Antagonist.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in North America and Europe from early September into December. Joining on select dates will be Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and / or Homixide Gang. During the summer, Carti has festival performances in Miami and Finland.

When do Playboi Carti 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 14. Presales for currently underway for Artist and VIP packages. Chase cardmember, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase cardmember presale you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Playboi Carti Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 11
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Playboi Carti All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Aug 18
to
Aug 19
Blockfest at Ratinanniemi
Ratinanniemi Tampere, Finland
Sep 6
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Sep 8
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Vivint Arena (former Delta Center
Vivint Arena (former Delta Center Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 9
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Sep 12
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Sep 13
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, OR
Sep 15
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Sep 16
Playboi Carti, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Sep 17
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Sep 20
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
Sep 23
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
Sep 26
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Sep 27
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Sep 28
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Sep 30
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Oct 1
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Oct 2
Playboi Carti and Homixide Gang at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Oct 4
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Little Caesars Arena - Detroit
Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 5
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Oct 6
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Oct 7
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Oct 9
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Oct 11
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 13
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 14
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Oct 15
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Oct 17
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Oct 18
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Oct 20
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Nov 19
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Nov 21
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 22
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 24
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Nov 25
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 27
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Nov 29
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Nov 30
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Dec 2
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Dec 4
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark

For the most up-to-date information, follow Playboi Carti on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Playboi Carti's Zumic artist page.

1
447
artists
Playboi Carti
genres
Alt Hip Hop Hip Hop Trap
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti
Oct 11
to
Oct 11
Playboi Carti, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson and Homixide Gang
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Playboi Carti Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
September 1, 2021
Playboi Carti Shares 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale In...
Tickets Hip Hop Trap Playboi Carti
2
2126
image for article Wiz Khalifa Sets 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 22, 2019
Wiz Khalifa Sets 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale I...
Tickets Hip Hop Chevy Woods DJ Drama French Montana Moneybagg Yo Playboi Carti Wiz Khalifa
2
1758
image for article Big Sean Plots 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 7, 2018
Big Sean Plots 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Inf...
Tickets Hip Hop Big Sean Gashi Playboi Carti Shy Glizzy
2
2239
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart