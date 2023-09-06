Poison The Well Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Florida metal band Poison The Well have announced 2024 tour dates.

Three new January shows are planned in California, Illinois, and New York City. For these concerts, the band plan to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album, You Come Before You. The opening acts on select dates will be Terror, Spy, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Volcano, Indecision, Skycamefalling, or Excide.

When do Poison The Well 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin September 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Poison The Well All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Poison The Well on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Poison The Well's Zumic artist page.