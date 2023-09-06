View all results for 'alt'
Poison The Well Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Three shows celebrating 'You Come Before You'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 6, 2023

Florida metal band Poison The Well have announced 2024 tour dates.

Three new January shows are planned in California, Illinois, and New York City. For these concerts, the band plan to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album, You Come Before You. The opening acts on select dates will be Terror, Spy, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Volcano, Indecision, Skycamefalling, or Excide.

When do Poison The Well 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin September 7. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Jan 20
Poison The Well, Indecision, Skycamefalling, and Excide at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

Jan 6
Poison The Well, Terror, and Spy at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Jan 12
Poison The Well, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, and Volcano at Smartbar (The Metro)
Smartbar (The Metro) Chicago, IL
Jan 20
Poison The Well, Indecision, Skycamefalling, and Excide at Warsaw
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Poison The Well on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Poison The Well's Zumic artist page.

Poison The Well
Hard Rock Metalcore Post-Hardcore
Poison The Well
Poison The Well, Indecision, Skycamefalling, and Excide
Warsaw Brooklyn, NY
