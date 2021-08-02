View all results for 'alt'
Poppy Sets 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Flux' tour coming to North America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 2, 2021

Indie artist Poppy has revealed 2021 and 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Flux. The LP is scheduled for release on September 24.

The newly announced shows will run at North American venues from September into November. The European leg is scheduled from January into February. At this time, 50+ events are planned. She was set to open for Deftones in 2020 but was not included on their rescheduled 2021 tour dates.

When do Poppy 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales for Citi and American Express cardholders begin August 3. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Oct 26
Poppy
Poppy at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Sep 30
Poppy
Poppy at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Oct 1
Poppy
Poppy at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Oct 2
Poppy
Poppy at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 3
Poppy
Poppy at El Rey Theater Albuquerque
El Rey Theater Albuquerque Albuquerque, NM
Oct 5
Poppy
Poppy at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Oct 6
Poppy
Poppy at The HiFi - Dallas
The HiFi - Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 7
Poppy
Poppy at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Oct 9
Poppy
Poppy at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Oct 10
Poppy
Poppy at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Oct 12
Poppy
Poppy at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Oct 13
Poppy
Poppy at House of Blues Orlando
House of Blues Orlando Orlando, FL
Oct 15
Poppy
Poppy at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 16
Poppy
Poppy at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 18
Poppy
Poppy at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 19
Poppy
Poppy at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 21
Poppy
Poppy at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 22
Poppy
Poppy at Palladium
Palladium Worcester, MA
Oct 23
Poppy
Poppy at Webster Theater
Webster Theater Hartford, CT
Oct 28
Poppy
Poppy at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 29
Poppy
Poppy at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Oct 30
Poppy
Poppy at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 1
Poppy
Poppy at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Nov 2
Poppy
Poppy at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Nov 4
Poppy
Poppy at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Nov 5
Poppy
Poppy at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Nov 6
Poppy
Poppy at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 8
Poppy
Poppy at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Nov 9
Poppy
Poppy at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Nov 11
Poppy
Poppy at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 12
Poppy
Poppy at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Nov 13
Poppy
Poppy at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Nov 14
Poppy
Poppy at Wooly's
Wooly's Des Moines, IA
Nov 16
Poppy
Poppy at Summit
Summit Denver, CO
Nov 18
Poppy
Poppy at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Nov 20
Poppy
Poppy at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Nov 21
Poppy
Poppy at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Nov 24
Poppy
Poppy at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Nov 26
Poppy
Poppy at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Jan 10
Poppy
Poppy at The Marble Factory
The Marble Factory City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jan 11
Poppy
Poppy at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 13
Poppy
Poppy at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jan 14
Poppy
Poppy at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jan 15
Poppy
Poppy at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 17
Poppy
Poppy at Elysee Montmartre
Elysee Montmartre Paris, France
Jan 19
Poppy
Poppy at Palais Xtra
Palais Xtra Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jan 21
Poppy
Poppy at Salamandra
Salamandra L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, CT, Spain
Jan 22
Poppy
Poppy at Shôko Madrid
Shôko Madrid Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jan 23
Poppy
Poppy at Kafe Antzokia
Kafe Antzokia Bilbo, PV, Spain
Jan 25
Poppy
Poppy at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Jan 26
Poppy
Poppy at Technikum
Technikum München, BY, Germany
Jan 28
Poppy
Poppy at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
Jan 29
Poppy
Poppy at Fabrik Hamburg
Fabrik Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jan 30
Poppy
Poppy at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Feb 1
Poppy
Poppy at Kavka
Kavka Antwerp, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Feb 2
Poppy
Poppy at Zeche Bochum
Zeche Bochum Bochum, NRW, Germany
Feb 3
Poppy
Poppy at Capitol
Capitol Hannover, NDS, Germany
Feb 5
Poppy
Poppy at Lucerna Music Bar
Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czechia
Feb 6
Poppy
Poppy at Akvarium Klub
Akvarium Klub Budapest, Hungary
Feb 7
Poppy
Poppy at SiMM City
SiMM City Wien, Austria
May 7
Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy
Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Cancelled
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
May 22
Deftones, Gojira and Poppy
Deftones, Gojira and Poppy at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
May 24
Deftones, Gojira and Poppy
Deftones, Gojira and Poppy at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
May 27
Deftones, Gojira and Poppy
Deftones, Gojira and Poppy at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
May 28
Deftones, Gojira and Poppy
Deftones, Gojira and Poppy at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN

We recommend following Poppy on her social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Poppy released a music video for the title track. For more, check out Poppy's Zumic artist page.

