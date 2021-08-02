Poppy Sets 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie artist Poppy has revealed 2021 and 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Flux. The LP is scheduled for release on September 24.
The newly announced shows will run at North American venues from September into November. The European leg is scheduled from January into February. At this time, 50+ events are planned. She was set to open for Deftones in 2020 but was not included on their rescheduled 2021 tour dates.
When do Poppy 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales for Citi and American Express cardholders begin August 3. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Poppy Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Poppy All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 30
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Oct 1
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Oct 2
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 3
El Rey Theater Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM
Oct 6
The HiFi - Dallas
Dallas, TX
Oct 7
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Oct 9
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Oct 10
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Oct 13
House of Blues Orlando
Orlando, FL
Oct 15
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Oct 16
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 18
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Oct 19
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Oct 21
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 23
Webster Theater
Hartford, CT
Oct 28
Théâtre Corona
Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 29
Bronson Centre
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Oct 30
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 1
Saint Andrews Hall
Detroit, MI
Nov 2
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Nov 4
Newport Music Hall
Columbus, OH
Nov 5
Mercury Ballroom
Louisville, KY
Nov 6
The Intersection
Grand Rapids, MI
Nov 8
Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee, WI
Nov 9
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Nov 11
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Nov 12
The Factory STL
Chesterfield, MO
Nov 13
The Truman
Kansas City, MO
Nov 18
The Novo By Microsoft
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 20
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Nov 21
The UC Theatre
Berkeley, CA
Nov 24
The Showbox - SoDo
Seattle, WA
Nov 26
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Jan 10
The Marble Factory
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Jan 11
SWG3
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jan 13
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jan 14
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jan 15
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 17
Elysee Montmartre
Paris, France
Jan 19
Palais Xtra
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jan 21
Salamandra
L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, CT, Spain
Jan 22
Shôko Madrid
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Jan 23
Kafe Antzokia
Bilbo, PV, Spain
Jan 25
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Jan 26
Technikum
München, BY, Germany
Jan 28
Astra Kulturhaus
Berlin, Germany
Jan 29
Fabrik Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jan 30
Melkweg
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Feb 1
Kavka
Antwerp, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Feb 2
Zeche Bochum
Bochum, NRW, Germany
Feb 3
Capitol
Hannover, NDS, Germany
Feb 5
Lucerna Music Bar
Prague, Czechia
Feb 6
Akvarium Klub
Budapest, Hungary
May 7
Cancelled
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, TN
May 22
RBC Echo Beach
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 24
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
May 27
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
We recommend following Poppy on her social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Last month, Poppy released a music video for the title track. For more, check out Poppy's Zumic artist page.