Poppy Sets 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie artist Poppy has revealed 2021 and 2022 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, Flux. The LP is scheduled for release on September 24.

The newly announced shows will run at North American venues from September into November. The European leg is scheduled from January into February. At this time, 50+ events are planned. She was set to open for Deftones in 2020 but was not included on their rescheduled 2021 tour dates.

When do Poppy 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 6. Presales for Citi and American Express cardholders begin August 3. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Poppy on her social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month, Poppy released a music video for the title track. For more, check out Poppy's Zumic artist page.