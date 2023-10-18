View all results for 'alt'
Portugal. The Man Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 18, 2023

This week, Oregon rockers Portugal. The Man added 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are planned in February at venues across North America. Next month, Portugal. The Man head back out on the road with Good Kid also on the bill.

When do Portugal. The Man 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for Spotify. Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Portugal. The Man Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Feb 18
Portugal. The Man at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 23
Portugal. The Man at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ

Portugal. The Man All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 6
Portugal. The Man and Good Kid at Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 8
Portugal. The Man and Good Kid at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 9
Portugal. The Man and Good Kid at Edmonton Convention Centre
Edmonton Convention Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 11
Portugal. The Man and Good Kid at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Nov 14
Portugal. The Man and Good Kid at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Nov 15
Portugal. The Man and Good Kid at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 16
Portugal. The Man and Good Kid at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 18
Portugal. The Man and Good Kid at Yow Stage at EY Centre
Yow Stage at EY Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Nov 19
Portugal. The Man and Good Kid at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Feb 2
Portugal. The Man at The Sound
The Sound Del Mar, CA
Feb 4
Portugal. The Man at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Feb 6
Portugal. The Man at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Feb 8
Portugal. The Man at The Jones Assembly
The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK
Feb 10
Portugal. The Man at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Feb 12
Portugal. The Man at The Civic Theatre
The Civic Theatre New Orleans, LA
Feb 13
Portugal. The Man at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
Feb 14
Portugal. The Man at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Feb 16
Portugal. The Man at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Feb 17
Portugal. The Man at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Feb 18
Portugal. The Man at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 20
Portugal. The Man at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Feb 22
Portugal. The Man at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Feb 23
Portugal. The Man at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Feb 24
Portugal. The Man at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC

For the most up-to-date information, follow Portugal. The Man on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Portugal. The Man's Zumic artist page.

artists
Portugal. The Man
genres
Alt Rock Indie Rock Psychedelic Pop Psychedelic Rock
seating chart