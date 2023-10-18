Portugal. The Man Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Oregon rockers Portugal. The Man added 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are planned in February at venues across North America. Next month, Portugal. The Man head back out on the road with Good Kid also on the bill.

When do Portugal. The Man 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, The general public on-sale begins as early as October 20. Presales are currently underway for Spotify. Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

