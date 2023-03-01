Portugal. The Man Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Portugal. The Man have announced 2023 headlining tour dates.

Four new July and August concerts are planned in Oregon, Colorado, New York City, and California. The opening acts on select dates will be Thee Sacred Souls or Chicano Batman. In June, Portugal. The Man also have a festival performance at Bonnaroo. The band shared a new song this week titled "Dummy" from their upcoming album, Chris Black Changed My Life.

When do Portugal. The Man 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales for Spotify and album pre-orders begin March 8. American Express / Chase cardholders and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Portugal. The Man All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Portugal. The Man on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Portugal. The Man shared a comment about the new album in a social media post:

We lost a very dear friend of ours on May 19, 2019. It shook us to our core. Chris was one of those people who was like glue; he brought everyone together. His passing really messed with us. The band was in shambles and this record is the first time I feel I made a complete record; a complete thought about our world crumbling of around us and the journey back. While it is a very personal journey, I feel like everyone has a Chris Black in their life; at least I hope that everyone has a Chris Black in their life. That one friend who has a way of making everything right and making everything fun. The one who keeps you in check when you go off course and is always there to celebrate the good times and to support you in the bad times. Chris Black Changed My Life.

Watch the music video for the new song "Dummy." For more, check out the Portugal. The Man Zumic artist page.