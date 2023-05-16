Post Malone Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Post Malone has added 2023 tour dates, billed as If Y'all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying.

Twenty-four newly set shows are planned at large-scale venues across North America in July and August. Post is currently on tour in Europe, with dates in Manchester and Amsterdam this week.

Looking ahead, Malone will release Austin, his next album, on July 28. This week, he releases a new single titled "Mourning." His most recent album was 2022's Twelve Carat Toothache.

When do Post Malone 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin May 17. VIP package, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Post Malone All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Post Malone on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Post Malone's Zumic artist page.