Post Malone Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

North American tour and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 16, 2023

Post Malone has added 2023 tour dates, billed as If Y'all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying.

Twenty-four newly set shows are planned at large-scale venues across North America in July and August. Post is currently on tour in Europe, with dates in Manchester and Amsterdam this week.

Looking ahead, Malone will release Austin, his next album, on July 28. This week, he releases a new single titled "Mourning." His most recent album was 2022's Twelve Carat Toothache.

When do Post Malone 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 19. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin May 17. VIP package, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Post Malone All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 17
Post Malone at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 19
Post Malone at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 20
Post Malone at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 26
to
May 28
BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
Jun 9
to
Jun 10
Hive Music Festival at Utah State Fairpark
Utah State Fairpark Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 8
Post Malone at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 9
Post Malone at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 11
Post Malone at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Detroit, MI
Jul 12
Post Malone at S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake)
S&T Bank Music Park (Formerly KeyBank, Star Lake) Burgettstown, PA
Jul 14
Post Malone at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Jul 15
Post Malone at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Alpine Valley Music Theatre East Troy, WI
Jul 17
Post Malone at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 19
Post Malone at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 22
Post Malone at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 23
Post Malone at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jul 25
Post Malone at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Jul 26
Post Malone at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 29
Post Malone at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jul 31
Post Malone at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Aug 1
Post Malone at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Aug 3
Post Malone at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Atlanta, GA
Aug 5
Post Malone at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 8
Post Malone at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 10
Post Malone at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 12
Post Malone at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 13
Post Malone at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Aug 15
Post Malone at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Aug 16
Post Malone at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 19
Post Malone at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Glen Helen Amphitheater San Bernardino, CA
Sep 2
to
Sep 10
The Town Festival at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil

For the most up-to-date information, follow Post Malone on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Post Malone's Zumic artist page.

artists
Post Malone
genres
Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop
image for artist Post Malone
Post Malone
