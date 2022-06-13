View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Post Malone Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Twelve Carat' tour and festivals
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published June 13, 2022

Post Malone is back and he's going big.

The singer-rapper-songwriter-producer has been largely out of the spotlight in recent years, but earlier this month he released Twelve Carat Toothache — his first album since 2019 — and this week he announced 2022 headlining tour dates — his first major tour since 2019-2020 which was cut short due to the COVID pandemic.

The newly planned concerts are set at arenas across the USA and Canada from September into November. The opening act on select dates will be Roddy Ricch. Before the American arena tour, Posty has a number of festival appearances lined up, stateside in Chicago and San Francisco and international in Portugal, Sweden, Japan, and Brazil. All in, 40 shows are currently scheduled.

When do Post Malone 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales for VIP packages and American Express / Citi cardholders begin June 14. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Post Malone Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 7
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct 9
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Oct 12
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Post Malone All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 17
to
Jun 19
The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Jun 18
to
Jun 26
Rock in Rio Lisboa
Rock in Rio Lisboa at Parque da Bela Vista
Parque da Bela Vista Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Lollapalooza Stockholm
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
Outside Lands
Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park
Golden Gate Park San Francisco, CA
Aug 20
to
Aug 21
Summer Sonic
Summer Sonic at Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo, Japan
Aug 20
to
Aug 21
Summer Sonic (Osaka)
Summer Sonic (Osaka) at Maishima Sports Island
Maishima Sports Island Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Sep 2
to
Sep 11
Rock In Rio
Rock In Rio at Park of the Athletes
Park of the Athletes Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Sep 10
Post Malone
Post Malone at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Sep 11
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Sep 14
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Sep 15
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Sep 17
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Sep 18
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Sep 20
Post Malone
Post Malone at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sep 23
Post Malone
Post Malone at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Sep 27
Post Malone
Post Malone at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Sep 28
Post Malone
Post Malone at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 1
Post Malone
Post Malone at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Oct 2
Post Malone
Post Malone at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Oct 4
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Oct 6
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Oct 7
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct 9
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at UBS Arena
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Oct 12
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 15
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Colonial Life Arena
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Oct 16
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 18
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 21
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 22
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Oct 25
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Oct 26
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Oct 28
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at BOK Center
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Oct 30
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 1
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 3
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Nov 5
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Nov 6
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 10
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Nov 11
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Nov 15
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA

We suggest you follow Post Malone on social media and sign up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Post Malone's Zumic artist page.

1
5828
artists
Post Malone
genres
Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Post Malone
Post Malone
Oct
7
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Oct
9
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
UBS Arena Elmont, NY
Oct
12
Post Malone and Roddy Ricch
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Post Malone Adds 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 19, 2019
Post Malone Adds 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Hip Hop Pop Hip Hop Post Malone Swae Lee Tyla Yaweh
2
12235
image for article "Saint-Tropez" - Post Malone [YouTube Music Video]
September 12, 2019
"Saint-Tropez"
Post Malone (YouTube)
Music Hip Hop Pop Post Malone Official Music Video
1
1631
image for article Post Malone Sets 2019 Tour Dates For Europe: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
October 10, 2018
Post Malone Sets 2019 Tour Dates For Europe: Ticket Presale Code ...
Tickets Hip Hop Post Malone
4
6167
Back to top
seating chart