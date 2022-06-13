Post Malone Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Post Malone is back and he's going big.

The singer-rapper-songwriter-producer has been largely out of the spotlight in recent years, but earlier this month he released Twelve Carat Toothache — his first album since 2019 — and this week he announced 2022 headlining tour dates — his first major tour since 2019-2020 which was cut short due to the COVID pandemic.

The newly planned concerts are set at arenas across the USA and Canada from September into November. The opening act on select dates will be Roddy Ricch. Before the American arena tour, Posty has a number of festival appearances lined up, stateside in Chicago and San Francisco and international in Portugal, Sweden, Japan, and Brazil. All in, 40 shows are currently scheduled.

When do Post Malone 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 17. Presales for VIP packages and American Express / Citi cardholders begin June 14. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DAZZLE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Post Malone All Tour Dates and Tickets

We suggest you follow Post Malone on social media and sign up for his email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media for the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Post Malone's Zumic artist page.