Pretty Lights Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

First tour in nearly five years
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 5, 2023

Pretty Lights — the project of electronic music producer Derek Vincent Smith — has announced 2023 tour dates. These will be Pretty Lights' first live concerts since 2018, and Smith shared on social media:

I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time and am immensely grateful to be healthy and happy and surrounded by amazing people. I feel recharged and more ready than ever to launch a new vision of PL music and live events....

I feel recharged and more ready than ever to launch a new vision of PL music and live events. Can’t wait to share everything that’s coming. And fam, seriously, thank you so much for your endless love and support. Thank you for all the positive energy while I took time to focus mine. It’s a new dawn and I can’t wait to see you all again shining bright. lfggggggg

Billed as Soundship Spacesystem, newly planned shows are set from August into December at venues across North America. States he will be performing include Colorado, Georgia, Pennsylvania, New York City, Illinois, Tennessee, California, and Louisiana. Pretty Lights also have festival performances at Cascade Equinox in Oregon and Suwannee Hulaween in Florida.

When do Pretty Lights 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pretty Lights Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Pretty Lights All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 4
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 5
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 6
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 10
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon
Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon Dillon, CO
Aug 11
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon
Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon Dillon, CO
Aug 12
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon
Dillon Amphitheater - Dillon Dillon, CO
Aug 24
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Aug 25
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Aug 26
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 14
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Sep 15
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Sep 16
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Cascade Equinox Festival
Cascade Equinox Festival at Deschutes County Fair
Deschutes County Fair Redmond, OR
Sep 29
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY
Sep 30
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at Brooklyn Mirage
Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn, NY
Oct 19
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Oct 20
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Oct 21
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Oct 26
to
Oct 29
Suwannee Hulaween Music Festival
Suwannee Hulaween Music Festival at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park
Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park Live Oak, FL
Nov 3
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Nov 4
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Nov 9
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Nov 10
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Nov 11
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Dec 1
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at Mardi Gras World
Mardi Gras World New Orleans, LA
Dec 2
Pretty Lights
Pretty Lights at Mardi Gras World
Mardi Gras World New Orleans, LA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Pretty Lights on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Pretty Lights Zumic artist page.

Pretty Lights
Electronic Hip Hop Soul
Pretty Lights
