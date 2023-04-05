Pretty Lights Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pretty Lights — the project of electronic music producer Derek Vincent Smith — has announced 2023 tour dates. These will be Pretty Lights' first live concerts since 2018, and Smith shared on social media:

I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time and am immensely grateful to be healthy and happy and surrounded by amazing people. I feel recharged and more ready than ever to launch a new vision of PL music and live events.... I feel recharged and more ready than ever to launch a new vision of PL music and live events. Can’t wait to share everything that’s coming. And fam, seriously, thank you so much for your endless love and support. Thank you for all the positive energy while I took time to focus mine. It’s a new dawn and I can’t wait to see you all again shining bright. lfggggggg

Billed as Soundship Spacesystem, newly planned shows are set from August into December at venues across North America. States he will be performing include Colorado, Georgia, Pennsylvania, New York City, Illinois, Tennessee, California, and Louisiana. Pretty Lights also have festival performances at Cascade Equinox in Oregon and Suwannee Hulaween in Florida.

When do Pretty Lights 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pretty Lights All Tour Dates and Tickets

