Primus and Coheed and Cambria Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, a couple of far out hard rock groups — Primus and Coheed and Cambria — announced joint 2024 summer tour dates.

The new concerts are scheduled from May through August at major North American venues, coast-to-coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Guerilla Toss, Too Many Zooz, or Fishbone.

Before the co-headlining dates, Primus will join Puscifer and A Perfect Circle for the Sessanta Tour in April and May. Coheed and Cambria are teaming up with Incubus for North American shows in August and September.

When do Primus and Coheed and Cambria 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin February 21. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Primus and Coheed and Cambria on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

