Primus and Coheed and Cambria Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Co-headlining North American tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 20, 2024

This week, a couple of far out hard rock groups — Primus and Coheed and Cambria — announced joint 2024 summer tour dates.

The new concerts are scheduled from May through August at major North American venues, coast-to-coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Guerilla Toss, Too Many Zooz, or Fishbone.

Before the co-headlining dates, Primus will join Puscifer and A Perfect Circle for the Sessanta Tour in April and May. Coheed and Cambria are teaming up with Incubus for North American shows in August and September.

When do Primus and Coheed and Cambria 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin February 21. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Primus Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 4
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Primus All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 2
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Apr 3
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boch Center - Wang Theatre Boston, MA
Apr 5
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino
Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino Ledyard, CT
Apr 6
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena Atlantic City, NJ
Apr 7
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Apr 9
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Apr 10
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Apr 12
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Apr 13
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Apr 16
Puscifer, Primus, and A Perfect Circle at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Apr 17
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Apr 18
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Apr 20
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Apr 21
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Apr 23
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Apr 25
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Apr 26
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Apr 27
Sick New World at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
Apr 30
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Azura Amphitheater
Azura Amphitheater Bonner Springs, KS
May 1
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Wintrust Field
Wintrust Field Schaumburg, IL
May 2
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
May 4
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
Jul 12
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Guerilla Toss at Redding Civic Auditorium
Redding Civic Auditorium Redding, CA
Jul 13
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Guerilla Toss at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 15
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Guerilla Toss at Mountain America Center
Mountain America Center Idaho Falls, ID
Jul 18
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Guerilla Toss at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park Redmond, WA
Jul 19
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Guerilla Toss at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Jul 20
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Guerilla Toss at Spokane Pavilion
Spokane Pavilion Spokane, WA
Jul 22
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Guerilla Toss at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 24
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Guerilla Toss at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Jul 26
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Too Many Zooz at The Ledge Amphitheater
The Ledge Amphitheater Waite Park, MN
Jul 27
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Too Many Zooz at McGrath Amphitheatre
McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids, IA
Jul 28
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Too Many Zooz at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
Jul 30
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Too Many Zooz at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 1
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Too Many Zooz at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 2
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Too Many Zooz at Breese Stevens Field
Breese Stevens Field Madison, WI
Aug 3
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Too Many Zooz at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 5
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Too Many Zooz at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 6
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Too Many Zooz at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Aug 8
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Fishbone at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 9
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Fishbone at Buffalo Outer Harbor
Buffalo Outer Harbor Buffalo, NY
Aug 10
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Fishbone at Michelob Ultra Summer Stage at Tags
Michelob Ultra Summer Stage at Tags Big Flats, NY
Aug 12
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Fishbone at Broadview Stage at SPAC
Broadview Stage at SPAC Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 13
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Fishbone at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Aug 14
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Fishbone at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington, DC
Aug 16
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Fishbone at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VA
Aug 17
Primus, Coheed and Cambria, and Fishbone at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC

For the most up-to-date information, follow Primus and Coheed and Cambria on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Primus and Coheed and Cambria Zumic artist pages.

