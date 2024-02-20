Primus and Coheed and Cambria Set 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, a couple of far out hard rock groups — Primus and Coheed and Cambria — announced joint 2024 summer tour dates.
The new concerts are scheduled from May through August at major North American venues, coast-to-coast. The opening acts on select dates will be Guerilla Toss, Too Many Zooz, or Fishbone.
Before the co-headlining dates, Primus will join Puscifer and A Perfect Circle for the Sessanta Tour in April and May. Coheed and Cambria are teaming up with Incubus for North American shows in August and September.
When do Primus and Coheed and Cambria 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 23. Presales for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. begin February 21. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
May 4
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Apr 2
Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boston, MA
Apr 3
Boch Center - Wang Theatre
Boston, MA
Apr 5
Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino
Ledyard, CT
Apr 6
Hard Rock Live At Etess Arena
Atlantic City, NJ
Apr 7
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Apr 9
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Apr 10
FirstBank Amphitheater
Franklin, TN
Apr 12
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Apr 13
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Apr 16
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Apr 17
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Apr 18
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
San Diego, CA
Apr 20
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Apr 21
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
Apr 23
Maverik Center
West Valley City, UT
Apr 25
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Apr 26
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Apr 27
Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 30
Azura Amphitheater
Bonner Springs, KS
May 1
Wintrust Field
Schaumburg, IL
May 2
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
May 4
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
May 9
to
May 12
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, FL
Jul 12
Redding Civic Auditorium
Redding, CA
Jul 13
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Jul 15
Mountain America Center
Idaho Falls, ID
Jul 18
Marymoor Park
Redmond, WA
Jul 19
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
Troutdale, OR
Jul 20
Spokane Pavilion
Spokane, WA
Jul 22
KettleHouse Amphitheater
Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Jul 24
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
Jul 26
The Ledge Amphitheater
Waite Park, MN
Jul 27
McGrath Amphitheatre
Cedar Rapids, IA
Jul 28
The Astro
La Vista, Nebraska
Jul 30
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Aug 1
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Aug 2
Breese Stevens Field
Madison, WI
Aug 3
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 5
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Aug 9
Buffalo Outer Harbor
Buffalo, NY
Aug 10
Michelob Ultra Summer Stage at Tags
Big Flats, NY
Aug 12
Broadview Stage at SPAC
Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug 13
Thompson’s Point
Portland, ME
Aug 14
The Anthem
Washington, DC
Aug 16
Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Richmond, VA
Aug 17
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte, NC
For the most up-to-date information, follow Primus and Coheed and Cambria on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
