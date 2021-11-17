View all results for 'alt'
Primus Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Rush 'Tribute' pushed to 2022
by Francesco Marano

Published November 17, 2021

Primus have rescheduled three shows of their Tribute To Kings tour to 2022 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The newly announced April shows will take place in Missouri, Iowa, and Louisiana. The band will also perform two dates in June with opening act Black Mountain in Las Vegas.

During these shows, Primus will celebrate Rush's 1977 album A Farewell To Kings. According to a description, "The Tribute To Kings tour will be just as it is implied, a respectful and loving tribute to three spectacular musicians, songwriters, legends and friends." Les Claypool shared lots of information about the inspiration and mechanics of the tour in a Facebook post.

Primus All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 20
Primus
Primus at GrindersKC
GrindersKC Kansas City, MO
Apr 22
Primus
Primus at McGrath Amphitheatre
McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids, IA
Apr 27
Primus
Primus at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
Jun 2
Primus
Primus at BMO Harris Pavilion
BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Jun 25
Primus and Black Mountain
Primus and Black Mountain at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
When do Primus 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Primus on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up to date local information. For concert tickets and more, check out Primus' Zumic artist page.

artists
Primus
genres
Jamband Prog Rock Psychedelic Rock Rock
image for artist Primus
Primus
