Primus Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale

Primus have rescheduled three shows of their Tribute To Kings tour to 2022 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. The newly announced April shows will take place in Missouri, Iowa, and Louisiana. The band will also perform two dates in June with opening act Black Mountain in Las Vegas.

During these shows, Primus will celebrate Rush's 1977 album A Farewell To Kings. According to a description, "The Tribute To Kings tour will be just as it is implied, a respectful and loving tribute to three spectacular musicians, songwriters, legends and friends." Les Claypool shared lots of information about the inspiration and mechanics of the tour in a Facebook post.

Primus All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Primus 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all dates are now on sale. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Primus on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up to date local information. For concert tickets and more, check out Primus' Zumic artist page.