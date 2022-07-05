Prince Royce Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Latin pop star Prince Royce added a 2022 tour date to his schedule. The newly added event is planned at the United Palace in New York on September 30.

Billed as the Classic Tour, the singer's upcoming schedule now includes 13 events across North America and two in Ecuador from September into November. This year is shaping up to be Prince Royce's most time on the road since 2016.

When do Prince Royce 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new show, the general public on-sale begins July 8. Presales for fan club members, American Express cardholders, and Ticketmaster begin July 6. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced events are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Prince Royce All Tour Dates and Tickets

