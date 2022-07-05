View all results for 'alt'
Prince Royce Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Classic Tour' across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 5, 2022

This week, Latin pop star Prince Royce added a 2022 tour date to his schedule. The newly added event is planned at the United Palace in New York on September 30.

Billed as the Classic Tour, the singer's upcoming schedule now includes 13 events across North America and two in Ecuador from September into November. This year is shaping up to be Prince Royce's most time on the road since 2016.

When do Prince Royce 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new show, the general public on-sale begins July 8. Presales for fan club members, American Express cardholders, and Ticketmaster begin July 6. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced events are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Prince Royce All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 16
Prince Royce
Prince Royce at FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena)
FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena) Miami, FL
Sep 17
Prince Royce
Prince Royce at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Sep 18
Prince Royce
Prince Royce at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 22
Prince Royce
Prince Royce at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Sep 23
Prince Royce
Prince Royce at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Sep 25
Prince Royce
Prince Royce at Rosemont Theatre
Rosemont Theatre Rosemont, IL
Sep 30
Prince Royce
Prince Royce at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Oct 1
Prince Royce
Prince Royce at United Palace Theatre
United Palace Theatre New York, NY
Oct 2
Prince Royce
Prince Royce at DAR Constitution Hall
DAR Constitution Hall Washington, DC
Oct 7
Prince Royce
Prince Royce at Microsoft Theater
Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, CA
Oct 8
Prince Royce
Prince Royce at San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts San Jose, CA
Oct 9
Prince Royce
Prince Royce at Arlington Theatre
Arlington Theatre Santa Barbara, CA
Oct 15
Prince Royce
Prince Royce at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Indio, CA
Nov 17
Prince Royce
Prince Royce at House of Ecuadorian Culture - Benjamín Carrión
House of Ecuadorian Culture - Benjamín Carrión Quito, Pichincha, Ecuador
Nov 19
Prince Royce
Prince Royce at Coliseo Voltaire Paladines Polo
Coliseo Voltaire Paladines Polo Guayaquil, Guayas, Ecuador

We recommend following Prince Royce on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (top of page), in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Prince Royce's Zumic artist page.

