Pulp Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

15 shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 19, 2024

Pulp added 2024 tour dates, billed as This Is What We Do For An Encore.

The English rockers added eight new September shows at theatres and music halls in Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. In May, Pulp have a headlining show in Amsterdam before festival performances in Spain, Portugal, Greece, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

When do Pulp 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pulp Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Pulp All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 24
Pulp at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
May 29
to
Jun 2
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 6
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Porto at Parque da Cidade
Parque da Cidade Porto, Porto District, Portugal
Jun 20
Release Athens Festival at Plateia Nerou - Olympic Pole Faliro
Plateia Nerou - Olympic Pole Faliro Kallithea, Greece
Aug 8
to
Aug 12
Oya Festival at Tøyenparken
Tøyenparken Oslo, Norway
Aug 8
to
Aug 10
Way Out West Festival at Slottsskogen
Slottsskogen Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Aug 9
to
Aug 11
Flow Festival at Suvilahti Parraukatu
Suvilahti Parraukatu Helsinki, Finland
Sep 8
Pulp at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Sep 10
Pulp at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 11
Pulp at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 13
Pulp at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Sep 14
Pulp at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Sep 16
Pulp at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA
Sep 18
Pulp at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Sep 19
Pulp at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Pulp on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Pulp's Zumic artist page.

