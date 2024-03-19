Pulp Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pulp added 2024 tour dates, billed as This Is What We Do For An Encore.

The English rockers added eight new September shows at theatres and music halls in Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. In May, Pulp have a headlining show in Amsterdam before festival performances in Spain, Portugal, Greece, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

When do Pulp 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmembers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Pulp All Tour Dates and Tickets

