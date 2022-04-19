View all results for 'alt'
PUP Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

80 shows across North America, Australia, Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 19, 2022

Toronto-based punk rockers PUP have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Pup Returns: Thank Fucking God, the newly announced shows are set in September at mid-size venues in America. Fans won't have to wait that long, because the band is already on a North American tour, which extends into June. The opening acts on select dates will be Pinkshift, Sheer Mag, Oceanator, Palehound, and / or The OBGMs.

Pandemic-be-damned, PUP are touring worldwide this year. They have a few concerts scheduled in Australia during July and an extensive tour of Europe from October to November. Including festival appearances, the band have 80 concerts upcoming. This follows their recent LP, The Unraveling of PUPTheBand, released on April 1.

When do PUP 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is UNRAVELING. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

PUP All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 21
PUP, Skegss, and Pinkshift
PUP, Skegss, and Pinkshift at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Apr 22
to
Apr 24
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 at Empire Polo Club
Empire Polo Club Indio, CA
Apr 24
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Apr 25
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Apr 27
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Apr 28
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Apr 29
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Apr 29
to
May 1
Shaky Knees Festival
Shaky Knees Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
Apr 30
Billy Talent, PUP, and NOBRO
Billy Talent, PUP, and NOBRO at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
May 2
Billy Talent, PUP, and NOBRO
Billy Talent, PUP, and NOBRO at Big Four Building
Big Four Building Calgary, AB, Canada
May 3
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
May 4
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
May 5
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
May 6
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
May 7
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
May 9
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
May 10
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
May 11
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
May 13
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag
PUP, Pinkshift, and Sheer Mag at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
May 14
PUP, Pinkshift and Sheer Mag
PUP, Pinkshift and Sheer Mag at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 15
PUP, Pinkshift and Sheer Mag
PUP, Pinkshift and Sheer Mag at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
May 31
PUP and Casper Skulls
PUP and Casper Skulls at The Venue - Peterborough
The Venue - Peterborough Peterborough, ON, Canada
Jun 1
PUP and Casper Skulls
PUP and Casper Skulls at The Ale House
The Ale House Kingston, ON, Canada
Jun 3
PUP and Oceanator
PUP and Oceanator at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Jun 4
PUP and Oceanator
PUP and Oceanator at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Jun 5
PUP and Oceanator
PUP and Oceanator at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Jun 6
PUP and Oceanator
PUP and Oceanator at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Jun 8
PUP and Oceanator
PUP and Oceanator at The Hi-Fi
The Hi-Fi Indianapolis, IN
Jun 9
PUP and Oceanator
PUP and Oceanator at The Granada
The Granada Lawrence, KS
Jun 10
PUP and Oceanator
PUP and Oceanator at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Jun 11
PUP and Oceanator
PUP and Oceanator at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Jun 13
PUP and Oceanator
PUP and Oceanator at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Jun 14
PUP and Oceanator
PUP and Oceanator at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Jun 15
PUP and Oceanator
PUP and Oceanator at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Jun 17
PUP and Oceanator
PUP and Oceanator at Race Street Live
Race Street Live Holyoke, MA
Jun 18
PUP and Oceanator
PUP and Oceanator at Asbury Hall at Babeville
Asbury Hall at Babeville Buffalo, NY
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Born & Raised Concert Series
Born & Raised Concert Series at Montebello Park
Montebello Park St. Catharines, ON, Canada
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
2000 Trees
2000 Trees at Upcote Farm
Upcote Farm Withington, England, United Kingdom
Jul 19
PUP
PUP at Main Room
Main Room Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Jul 21
PUP
PUP at The Croxton Bandroom
The Croxton Bandroom Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jul 22
to
Jul 24
Splendour in the Grass Festival
Splendour in the Grass Festival at North Byron Parklands
North Byron Parklands Byron Shire, NSW, Australia
Jul 22
PUP
PUP at The Factory Theatre
The Factory Theatre Marrickville, NSW, Australia
Jul 29
to
Jul 30
Maha Festival
Maha Festival at Stinson Park
Stinson Park Omaha, NE
Aug 24
to
Aug 27
CanelaParty
CanelaParty at Plaza de Toros de Torremolinos
Plaza de Toros de Torremolinos Torremolinos, Spain
Sep 6
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 7
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs at Canopy Club
Canopy Club Urbana, IL
Sep 8
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Sep 9
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs at The Blue Note
The Blue Note Columbia, MO
Sep 10
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 12
PUP and The OBGMs
PUP and The OBGMs at The Civic Theatre
The Civic Theatre New Orleans, LA
Sep 13
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
Sep 14
PUP and The OBGMs
PUP and The OBGMs at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
Sep 16
PUP and The OBGMs
PUP and The OBGMs at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Glen Saint Mary, FL
Sep 17
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs at Intuition Ale Works
Intuition Ale Works Jacksonville, FL
Sep 18
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Sep 21
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Sep 22
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Sep 23
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Sep 24
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs at Fete Music Hall
Fete Music Hall Providence, RI
Sep 25
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs
PUP, Palehound, and The OBGMs at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Oct 12
PUP
PUP at Leeds Beckett Student Union
Leeds Beckett Student Union Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 13
PUP
PUP at Manchester Isis Hotel
Manchester Isis Hotel Manchester, NH
Oct 14
PUP
PUP at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 16
PUP
PUP at The Poetry Club
The Poetry Club Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 17
PUP
PUP at Academy 2
Academy 2 Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 19
PUP
PUP at Chalk
Chalk Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Oct 20
PUP
PUP at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
PUP
PUP at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
PUP
PUP at Le Backstage By The Mill
Le Backstage By The Mill Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 24
PUP
PUP at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Oct 25
PUP
PUP at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 26
PUP
PUP at Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Bürgerhaus Stollwerck Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Oct 28
PUP
PUP at SO 36
SO 36 Berlin, Germany
Oct 29
PUP
PUP at Klub Hybrydy
Klub Hybrydy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 30
PUP
PUP at Rock Café - Czech Republic
Rock Café - Czech Republic Czech Republic, Hlavní město Praha, Czech Republic
Nov 1
PUP
PUP at Bloom Italy
Bloom Italy Mezzago, Lombardy, Italy
Nov 2
PUP
PUP at Strom-Munich
Strom-Munich München, Germany
Nov 3
PUP
PUP at Gruenspan
Gruenspan Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 5
PUP
PUP at Pumpehuset
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark

We recommend following PUP on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, the band released a new album titled THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND. For more, check out PUP's Zumic artist page.

