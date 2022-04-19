PUP Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Toronto-based punk rockers PUP have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

Billed as Pup Returns: Thank Fucking God, the newly announced shows are set in September at mid-size venues in America. Fans won't have to wait that long, because the band is already on a North American tour, which extends into June. The opening acts on select dates will be Pinkshift, Sheer Mag, Oceanator, Palehound, and / or The OBGMs.

Pandemic-be-damned, PUP are touring worldwide this year. They have a few concerts scheduled in Australia during July and an extensive tour of Europe from October to November. Including festival appearances, the band have 80 concerts upcoming. This follows their recent LP, The Unraveling of PUPTheBand, released on April 1.

When do PUP 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is UNRAVELING. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

PUP All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following PUP on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, the band released a new album titled THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND. For more, check out PUP's Zumic artist page.