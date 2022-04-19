PUP Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Toronto-based punk rockers PUP have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.
Billed as Pup Returns: Thank Fucking God, the newly announced shows are set in September at mid-size venues in America. Fans won't have to wait that long, because the band is already on a North American tour, which extends into June. The opening acts on select dates will be Pinkshift, Sheer Mag, Oceanator, Palehound, and / or The OBGMs.
Pandemic-be-damned, PUP are touring worldwide this year. They have a few concerts scheduled in Australia during July and an extensive tour of Europe from October to November. Including festival appearances, the band have 80 concerts upcoming. This follows their recent LP, The Unraveling of PUPTheBand, released on April 1.
When do PUP 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as April 22. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Citi cardholders. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is UNRAVELING. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Apr 21
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Apr 22
to
Apr 24
Empire Polo Club
Indio, CA
Apr 25
Boulder Theater
Boulder, CO
Apr 27
Granada Theater
Dallas, TX
Apr 28
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Apr 29
to
May 1
Central Park - Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia
Apr 30
Burton Cummings Theatre
Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
May 2
Big Four Building
Calgary, AB, Canada
May 3
The Orange Peel
Asheville, NC
May 5
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
May 6
Franklin Music Hall
Philadelphia, PA
May 7
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
May 9
Starland Ballroom
Sayreville, NJ
May 10
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
May 13
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
May 14
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 15
History
Toronto, ON, Canada
May 31
The Venue - Peterborough
Peterborough, ON, Canada
Jun 1
The Ale House
Kingston, ON, Canada
Jun 3
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Jun 4
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Jun 6
Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee, WI
Jun 8
The Hi-Fi
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 10
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Jun 11
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Jun 13
Charleston Music Hall
Charleston, SC
Jun 17
Race Street Live
Holyoke, MA
Jun 18
Asbury Hall at Babeville
Buffalo, NY
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Montebello Park
St. Catharines, ON, Canada
Jul 6
to
Jul 10
Upcote Farm
Withington, England, United Kingdom
Jul 19
Main Room
Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Jul 21
The Croxton Bandroom
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Jul 22
to
Jul 24
North Byron Parklands
Byron Shire, NSW, Australia
Jul 22
The Factory Theatre
Marrickville, NSW, Australia
Aug 24
to
Aug 27
Plaza de Toros de Torremolinos
Torremolinos, Spain
Sep 6
The Intersection
Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 9
The Blue Note
Columbia, MO
Sep 10
Tower Theatre
Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 12
The Civic Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Sep 13
Vinyl Music Hall
Pensacola, FL
Sep 14
Plaza LIVE Orlando
Orlando, FL
Sep 16
Jannus Live
Glen Saint Mary, FL
Sep 17
Intuition Ale Works
Jacksonville, FL
Sep 21
Jefferson Theater
Charlottesville, VA
Sep 22
Rams Head Live!
Baltimore, MD
Sep 23
Toad's Place
New Haven, CT
Sep 24
Fete Music Hall
Providence, RI
Sep 25
Higher Ground
South Burlington, VT
Oct 12
Leeds Beckett Student Union
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Oct 13
Manchester Isis Hotel
Manchester, NH
Oct 14
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 16
The Poetry Club
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 17
Academy 2
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Oct 19
Chalk
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Oct 20
SWX
Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 23
Le Backstage By The Mill
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Oct 24
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Oct 25
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 26
Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Oct 29
Klub Hybrydy
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Oct 30
Rock Café - Czech Republic
Czech Republic, Hlavní město Praha, Czech Republic
Nov 1
Bloom Italy
Mezzago, Lombardy, Italy
Nov 2
Strom-Munich
München, Germany
Nov 3
Gruenspan
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 5
Pumpehuset
København V, Denmark
We recommend following PUP on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Earlier this month, the band released a new album titled THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND. For more, check out PUP's Zumic artist page.