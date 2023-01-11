Puscifer Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Puscifer have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Existential Reckoning.

The newly planned concerts will begin with an American leg from May into early June. The European leg is set from mid-June into early July. The opening act for the headlining shows will be Night Club. Puscifer will also perform at a handful of music festivals including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Rock Werchter, and more.

When do Puscifer 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin January 18. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Puscifer on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired is scheduled for release on March 31. Watch the music video for their new track, "A Singularity (Re-Imagined by Carina Round)."

