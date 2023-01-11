View all results for 'alt'
Puscifer Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 11, 2023

Puscifer have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Existential Reckoning.

The newly planned concerts will begin with an American leg from May into early June. The European leg is set from mid-June into early July. The opening act for the headlining shows will be Night Club. Puscifer will also perform at a handful of music festivals including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Rock Werchter, and more.

When do Puscifer 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 20. Presales for VIP packages, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin January 18. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Puscifer All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 18
to
May 21
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 23
Puscifer and Night Club
Puscifer and Night Club at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
May 25
to
May 28
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
May 28
Puscifer and Night Club
Puscifer and Night Club at MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage Northfield, OH
May 30
Puscifer and Night Club
Puscifer and Night Club at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Jun 1
Puscifer and Night Club
Puscifer and Night Club at The Lyric
The Lyric Baltimore, MD
Jun 2
Puscifer and Night Club
Puscifer and Night Club at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Atlantic City, NJ
Jun 3
Puscifer and Night Club
Puscifer and Night Club at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Jun 10
Puscifer and Night Club
Puscifer and Night Club at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Jun 12
Puscifer and Night Club
Puscifer and Night Club at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 13
Puscifer and Night Club
Puscifer and Night Club at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Hellfest
Hellfest at Hellfest
Hellfest Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 20
Puscifer and Night Club
Puscifer and Night Club at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Jun 21
Puscifer and Night Club
Puscifer and Night Club at Klubben Fryshuset
Klubben Fryshuset Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Jun 26
Puscifer and Night Club
Puscifer and Night Club at Docks
Docks Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 27
Puscifer and Night Club
Puscifer and Night Club at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Jun 28
Puscifer and Night Club
Puscifer and Night Club at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Les Eurockèennes 2023
Les Eurockèennes 2023 at Belfort, France
Belfort, France Belfort, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 1
Puscifer and Night Club
Puscifer and Night Club at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Jul 4
Puscifer and Night Club
Puscifer and Night Club at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
NOS Alive Music Festival
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid)
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid) at Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Puscifer on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired is scheduled for release on March 31. Watch the music video for their new track, "A Singularity (Re-Imagined by Carina Round)."

For more, check out Puscifer's Zumic artist page.

