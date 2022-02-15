View all results for 'alt'
Puscifer Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bringing rock to the masses this summer
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 15, 2022

Hard rockers Puscifer, fronted by Maynard James Keenan, have announced 2022 tour dates. The last time the group spent considerable time on the road in America was in 2016.

In conjunction with Puscifer's 2020 album, Existential Reckoning, the newly planned concerts are happening at North American venues in June and July. The opening act on all the new dates will be California-based group Moodie Black. At this time, these are the only dates Puscifer have planned for 2022, in addition to an appearance at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in June.

When do Puscifer 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin February 16. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

Puscifer All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 9
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center
Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center Las Vegas, NV
Jun 11
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Jun 12
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 14
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center
Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center Albuquerque, NM
Jun 15
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at Bass Concert Hall
Bass Concert Hall Austin, TX
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jun 16
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at McFarlin Memorial Auditorium
McFarlin Memorial Auditorium Dallas, TX
Jun 21
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Jun 22
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Jun 24
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at Metropolitan Opera House
Metropolitan Opera House Philadelphia, PA
Jun 25
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Jun 26
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Jun 28
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jun 29
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jul 1
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester, MI
Jul 2
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
Jul 3
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Jul 5
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at The Admiral
The Admiral Omaha, NE
Jul 6
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Jul 7
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at Eccles Theater
Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 9
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Jul 10
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Puscifer and Moodie Black at McCaw Hall
McCaw Hall Seattle, WA

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Puscifer on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

For more, check out Puscifer's Zumic artist page.

Jun
25
Puscifer and Moodie Black
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
