Puscifer Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rockers Puscifer, fronted by Maynard James Keenan, have announced 2022 tour dates. The last time the group spent considerable time on the road in America was in 2016.

In conjunction with Puscifer's 2020 album, Existential Reckoning, the newly planned concerts are happening at North American venues in June and July. The opening act on all the new dates will be California-based group Moodie Black. At this time, these are the only dates Puscifer have planned for 2022, in addition to an appearance at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in June.

When do Puscifer 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 18. Presales for VIP packages and Citi cardholders begin February 16. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the health and safety of all, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions. The newer variants are more contagious than previous strains of COVID, and booster shots are now recommended for everyone who has been vaccinated for over five months.

