Pusha T Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pusha T has big plans for 2022.

This week, the Bronx-born Virginia-raised rapper announced twelve tour dates at intimate venues from coast to coast in May and June. The tour starts with a west coast swing of Seattle, Anaheim, LA, and San Diego, before crossing the USA with shows in Chicago, Detroit, Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Philadelphia.

The tour is billed with Pusha's upcoming album, It’s Almost Dry. No release date yet, but Pusha has been releasing material steadily over the past couple of months. Earlier this week, he released a new song titled "Neck & Wrist" featuring Jay-Z and Pharrell.

Pusha T All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Pusha T 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Pusha T on his social media accounts and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

