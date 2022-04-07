View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Pusha T Shares 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Early summer heat
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published April 7, 2022

Pusha T has big plans for 2022.

This week, the Bronx-born Virginia-raised rapper announced twelve tour dates at intimate venues from coast to coast in May and June. The tour starts with a west coast swing of Seattle, Anaheim, LA, and San Diego, before crossing the USA with shows in Chicago, Detroit, Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Philadelphia.

The tour is billed with Pusha's upcoming album, It’s Almost Dry. No release date yet, but Pusha has been releasing material steadily over the past couple of months. Earlier this week, he released a new song titled "Neck & Wrist" featuring Jay-Z and Pharrell.

Pusha T Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 16
Pusha T
Pusha T at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Pusha T All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 29
Pusha T
Pusha T at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jun 2
Pusha T
Pusha T at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Jun 4
Pusha T
Pusha T at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Jun 5
Pusha T
Pusha T at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jun 7
Pusha T
Pusha T at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Jun 8
Pusha T
Pusha T at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 15
Pusha T
Pusha T at Big Night Live
Big Night Live Boston, MA
Jun 16
Pusha T
Pusha T at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jun 21
Pusha T
Pusha T at Center Stage Theater
Center Stage Theater Atlanta, GA
Jun 22
Pusha T
Pusha T at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Jun 23
Pusha T
Pusha T at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jul 23
to
Jul 24
Float Fest
Float Fest at Float Fest
Float Fest Martindale, TX
Aug 19
All Points East
All Points East at Victoria Park London
Victoria Park London London, England, United Kingdom
When do Pusha T 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Pusha T on his social media accounts and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Pusha T's Zumic artist page.

2
286
artists
Pusha T
genres
East Coast Rap Hip Hop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Pusha T
Pusha T
Jun
16
Pusha T
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Pusha T Extends 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 27, 2018
Pusha T Extends 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Phony Ppl Pusha T
2
1485
image for article "Northern Lights" - Zeds Dead [Spotify Album Stream + Zumic Review]
October 19, 2016
"Northern Lights" - Zeds Dead [Spotify Album Stream + Zumic Revie...
Music Chillwave Deep House Dubstep Electronic House Trap Tribal House Trip Hop Diplo Jadakiss Pusha T rivers cuomo Styles P Twin Shadow Zeds Dead Full Album Stream LP Toronto, ON
1
1159
image for article "H.G.T.V" - Pusha T (Prod. Mike WiLL Made-It) [Official Music Video]
October 12, 2016
"H.G.T.V" - Pusha T (Prod. Mike WiLL Made-It) [Official Music Vid...
Music Hip Hop Industrial Mike WiLL Made It Pusha T Atlanta, GA Official Music Video Virginia Beach, VA
2
923
Back to top
seating chart