Queen + Adam Lambert Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Rhapsody Tour' rocking North America
by Francesco Marano

Published March 24, 2023

Legendary rock band Queen have announced 2023 tour dates. Adam Lambert will be playing the role of lead vocalist and frontman as he has since 2011.

Billed as The Rhapsody Tour, fourteen new concerts are planned at large-scale arenas across North America. Led by guitarist Sir Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, the band are rounded out with keyboard player Spike Edney, bassist Neil Fairclough, and percussionist Tyler Warren.

Queen last delivered the band's popular songs with Adam on vocals to American venues in 2019. In a quote on Queen's website, Brian May says, "Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world."

When do Queen + Adam Lambert 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Queen Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 12
Queen + Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Queen All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 4
Queen + Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert at CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena)
CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) Baltimore, MD
Oct 8
Queen + Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Oct 10
Queen + Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Oct 12
Queen + Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Oct 15
Queen + Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Oct 18
Queen + Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Oct 23
Queen + Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Oct 25
Queen + Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Oct 27
Queen + Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Oct 30
Queen + Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Nov 2
Queen + Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Nov 5
Queen + Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Nov 8
Queen + Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Nov 11
Queen + Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert at BMO Stadium
BMO Stadium Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Queen on social media and sign up for the newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Queen and Adam Lambert Zumic artist pages.

Editor's note: This article was updated on March 24, 2023 at 12:38 pm ET.

artists
Adam Lambert Queen
genres
Classic Rock Pop Rock
image for artist Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert
Oct
12
Queen + Adam Lambert
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
image for artist Queen
Queen
Oct
12
Queen + Adam Lambert
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
