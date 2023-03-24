Queen + Adam Lambert Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Legendary rock band Queen have announced 2023 tour dates. Adam Lambert will be playing the role of lead vocalist and frontman as he has since 2011.

Billed as The Rhapsody Tour, fourteen new concerts are planned at large-scale arenas across North America. Led by guitarist Sir Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, the band are rounded out with keyboard player Spike Edney, bassist Neil Fairclough, and percussionist Tyler Warren.

Queen last delivered the band's popular songs with Adam on vocals to American venues in 2019. In a quote on Queen's website, Brian May says, "Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world."

When do Queen + Adam Lambert 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. There are no presales happening at this time. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Editor's note: This article was updated on March 24, 2023 at 12:38 pm ET.