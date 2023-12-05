View all results for 'alt'
Queens of the Stone Age Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

25+ performances around the world
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 5, 2023

Queens of the Stone Age added 2024 tour dates, billed as The End is Nero.

New concerts are planned in April at large-scale venues across Canada. The opening act for the new dates will be The Struts. QOTSA are currently on tour with Spiritualized in the USA. Next summer, Queens have multiple festival performances across parts of Europe.

When do Queens of the Stone Age 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Artist begin December 6. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is nero. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Queens of the Stone Age All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 6
Queens of the Stone Age and Spiritualized at Abraham Chavez Theatre
Abraham Chavez Theatre El Paso, TX
Dec 8
Queens of the Stone Age and Spiritualized at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Dec 9
Queens of the Stone Age and Spiritualized at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Dec 10
Queens of the Stone Age and Spiritualized at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Dec 12
Queens of the Stone Age and Spiritualized at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Dec 15
Queens of the Stone Age and Spiritualized at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Dec 16
Queens of the Stone Age and Spiritualized at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Apr 1
Queens of the Stone Age and The Struts at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Apr 2
Queens of the Stone Age and The Struts at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Apr 3
Queens of the Stone Age and The Struts at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Apr 5
Queens of the Stone Age and The Struts at Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place)
Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place) Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Apr 8
Queens of the Stone Age and The Struts at Tribute Communities Centre
Tribute Communities Centre Oshawa, ON, Canada
Apr 9
Queens of the Stone Age and The Struts at Leon's Centre
Leon's Centre Kingston, ON, Canada
Apr 10
Queens of the Stone Age and The Struts at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Apr 12
Queens of the Stone Age and The Struts at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Apr 13
Queens of the Stone Age and The Struts at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Apr 14
Queens of the Stone Age and The Struts at Centre Vidéotron
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
Apr 16
Queens of the Stone Age and The Struts at Avenir Centre
Avenir Centre Moncton, NB, Canada
Apr 17
Queens of the Stone Age and The Struts at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
May 9
to
May 12
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Rock im Park at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 14
to
Jun 16
Download Festival 2024 at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Hellfest 2024 at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 27
to
Jun 29
Jera On Air Festival 2024 at Jera On Air
Jera On Air Ysselsteyn, LI, Netherlands
Jun 27
to
Jun 30
Hellfest Open Air Festival at Clisson, France
Clisson, France France, Europe

For the most up-to-date information, follow Queens of the Stone Age on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The band released a new album earlier this year titled In Times New Roman…. For more, check out the Queens of the Stone Age Zumic artist page.

artists
Queens of the Stone Age
genres
Hard Rock Metal Psychedelic Rock Rock
