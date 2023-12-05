Queens of the Stone Age Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Queens of the Stone Age added 2024 tour dates, billed as The End is Nero.

New concerts are planned in April at large-scale venues across Canada. The opening act for the new dates will be The Struts. QOTSA are currently on tour with Spiritualized in the USA. Next summer, Queens have multiple festival performances across parts of Europe.

When do Queens of the Stone Age 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 8. Presales for Artist begin December 6. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is nero. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Queens of the Stone Age All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Queens of the Stone Age on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The band released a new album earlier this year titled In Times New Roman…. For more, check out the Queens of the Stone Age Zumic artist page.