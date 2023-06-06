Queens of the Stone Age Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Queens of the Stone Age have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The End is Nero.
After a number of festival performances this summer, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from August into October. The opening acts on select dates will be Phantogram, The Armed, Viagra Boys, and / or Jehnny Beth.
When do Queens of the Stone Age 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmember. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is nero. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Queens of the Stone Age Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Queens of the Stone Age All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Megaland
Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Eichenring
Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jun 20
The Piece Hall
Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
to
Jun 25
Worthy Farm
Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Dreamland Margate
Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Cardiff Castle
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 24
to
Jul 1
Roskilde Festival Ground
Roskilde, Denmark
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield
Gdynia, Poland
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 4
to
Jul 9
Base De Loisirs De Pratgraussals
Albi, Occitanie, France
Jul 4
Ancient Theatre of Fourvière
Lyon, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Aug 3
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 4
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 7
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Bridgeport, CT
Aug 8
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 11
Cross Insurance Arena
Portland, ME
Aug 12
Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills, NY
Aug 15
Red Hat Amphitheater
Raleigh, NC
Aug 16
Rabbit Rabbit
Asheville, NC
Aug 18
Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Aug 19
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Sep 2
to
Sep 10
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
São Paulo, São, Brazil
Sep 20
Starlight Theatre
Kansas City, MO
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 22
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Sep 23
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 27
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 29
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Sep 30
The Great Saltair
Magna, UT
Oct 2
Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter
Portland, OR
Oct 3
Pacific Coliseum
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 4
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
Oct 6
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
San Francisco, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Queens of the Stone Age on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
The band's new album, In Times New Roman…, is scheduled for release on June 16. For more, check out the Queens of the Stone Age Zumic artist page.