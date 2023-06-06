Queens of the Stone Age Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Queens of the Stone Age have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The End is Nero.

After a number of festival performances this summer, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from August into October. The opening acts on select dates will be Phantogram, The Armed, Viagra Boys, and / or Jehnny Beth.

When do Queens of the Stone Age 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmember. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is nero. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Queens of the Stone Age on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The band's new album, In Times New Roman…, is scheduled for release on June 16. For more, check out the Queens of the Stone Age Zumic artist page.