Queens of the Stone Age Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The End is Nero' tour in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 6, 2023

Queens of the Stone Age have announced 2023 tour dates, billed as The End is Nero.

After a number of festival performances this summer, the newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America from August into October. The opening acts on select dates will be Phantogram, The Armed, Viagra Boys, and / or Jehnny Beth.

When do Queens of the Stone Age 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmember. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is nero. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Queens of the Stone Age Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 7
Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, and The Armed at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 12
Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, and The Armed at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

Queens of the Stone Age All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Southside Festival at Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, Germany
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Pinkpop at Megaland
Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Hurricane Festival at Eichenring
Eichenring Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jun 20
Queens of the Stone Age at The Piece Hall
The Piece Hall Halifax, England, United Kingdom
Jun 21
to
Jun 25
Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
Worthy Farm Pilton, England, United Kingdom
Jun 22
Queens of the Stone Age and Coach Party at Dreamland Margate
Dreamland Margate Margate, England, United Kingdom
Jun 23
Queens of the Stone Age and Coach Party at Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jun 24
to
Jul 1
Roskilde Festival at Roskilde Festival Ground
Roskilde Festival Ground Roskilde, Denmark
Jun 28
to
Jul 1
Open'er Festival at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield
Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield Gdynia, Poland
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 4
to
Jul 9
Festival Pause Guitare at Base De Loisirs De Pratgraussals
Base De Loisirs De Pratgraussals Albi, Occitanie, France
Jul 4
Les Nuits de Fourviere - Queens of the Stone Age and Ben Harper at Ancient Theatre of Fourvière
Ancient Theatre of Fourvière Lyon, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid) at Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
NOS Alive Music Festival at Passeio Marítimo de Algés
Passeio Marítimo de Algés Algés, Lisboa, Portugal
Aug 3
Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, and The Armed at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Aug 4
Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, and The Armed at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 5
Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, and The Armed at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 7
Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, and The Armed at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Aug 8
Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, and The Armed at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Aug 9
Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, and The Armed at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Aug 11
Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, and The Armed at Cross Insurance Arena
Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
Aug 12
Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, and The Armed at Forest Hills Stadium
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Aug 15
Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, and The Armed at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Aug 16
Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, and The Armed at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Aug 18
Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, and The Armed at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Aug 19
Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, and The Armed at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Sep 2
to
Sep 10
The Town Festival at Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos)
Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) São Paulo, São, Brazil
Sep 15
to
Sep 17
Riot Fest at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Sep 17
Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, and Jehnny Beth at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Sep 19
Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, and Jehnny Beth at Steelhouse
Steelhouse Omaha, NE
Sep 20
Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, and Jehnny Beth at Starlight Theatre
Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 22
Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, and Jehnny Beth at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Sep 23
Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, and Jehnny Beth at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 26
Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, and Jehnny Beth at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Sep 27
Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, and Jehnny Beth at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Sep 29
Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, and Jehnny Beth at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Sep 30
Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, and Jehnny Beth at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Oct 2
Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, and Jehnny Beth at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter
Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Rose Quarter Portland, OR
Oct 3
Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, and Jehnny Beth at Pacific Coliseum
Pacific Coliseum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 4
Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, and Jehnny Beth at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 6
Queens of the Stone Age, Viagra Boys, and Jehnny Beth at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Queens of the Stone Age on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The band's new album, In Times New Roman…, is scheduled for release on June 16. For more, check out the Queens of the Stone Age Zumic artist page.

Aug
12
Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, and The Armed
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
Aug
12
Queens of the Stone Age, Phantogram, and The Armed
Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY
