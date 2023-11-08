View all results for 'alt'
Queensrÿche Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Origins Tour' with Armored Saint
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 8, 2023

Heavy metal veterans Queensrÿche announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Origins Tour, Queensrÿche plan to perform their self-titled 1983 EP and their 1984 album, The Warning, in full during each concert. The new dates are planned from March into May at North American venues coast-to-coast with Armored Saint opening select dates.

Closing out 2023, Queensrÿche have headlining shows in Florida and Nevada and a December festival performance in Mexico.

When do Queensrÿche 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Queensryche All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 17
Queensryche and Texas Hippie Coalition at OCC Road House & Museum
OCC Road House & Museum Clearwater, FL
Dec 1
to
Dec 3
Life After Death Horor Fest at Parque Bicentenario
Parque Bicentenario Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Dec 15
Queensryche at Peppermill Concert Hall
Peppermill Concert Hall West Wendover, NV
Mar 2
to
Mar 7
Monsters of Rock Cruise at Port of Miami Florida
Port of Miami Florida Miami, FL
Mar 8
to
Mar 13
Cruise to the Edge at Port Miami
Port Miami Miami, FL
Mar 21
to
Mar 23
Hell's Heroes 2024 at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Mar 23
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 26
Queensryche at Sycuan Casino Resort
Sycuan Casino Resort El Cajon, CA
Mar 27
Queensryche and Armored Saint at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Mar 28
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Mar 31
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Apr 2
Queensryche and Armored Saint at The Black Sheep
The Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO
Apr 3
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Apr 5
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Ameristar Casino
Ameristar Casino Kansas City, Missouri
Apr 6
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Apr 7
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Paramount Theatre - Cedar Rapids
Paramount Theatre - Cedar Rapids Cedar Rapids, IA
Apr 9
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Coronado Performing Arts Center
Coronado Performing Arts Center Rockford, IL
Apr 10
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Apr 12
Queensryche and Armored Saint at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Apr 13
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, MI
Apr 14
Queensryche and Armored Saint at The Majestic Theatre
The Majestic Theatre Houston, TX
Apr 16
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Apr 17
Queensryche and Armored Saint at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Apr 19
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 20
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 21
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Elements Night Club
Elements Night Club Kitchener, ON, Canada
Apr 24
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Apr 26
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Apr 27
Queensryche and Armored Saint at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Apr 28
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Apr 30
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
May 1
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
May 3
Queensryche and Armored Saint at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
May 5
Queensryche and Armored Saint at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
May 7
Queensryche and Armored Saint at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
May 9
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
May 10
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Plaza LIVE Orlando
Plaza LIVE Orlando Orlando, FL
May 11
Queensryche and Armored Saint at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
May 12
Queensryche and Armored Saint at The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon
The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon Fort Myers, FL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Queensrÿche on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Queensrÿche's Zumic artist page.

1
300
artists
Queensryche
genres
Glam Metal Glam Rock Hard Rock Heavy metal Prog Metal
сomments
image for artist Queensryche
Queensryche
Apr
30
Queensryche and Armored Saint
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
