Queensrÿche Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Heavy metal veterans Queensrÿche announced 2024 tour dates.

Billed as The Origins Tour, Queensrÿche plan to perform their self-titled 1983 EP and their 1984 album, The Warning, in full during each concert. The new dates are planned from March into May at North American venues coast-to-coast with Armored Saint opening select dates.

Closing out 2023, Queensrÿche have headlining shows in Florida and Nevada and a December festival performance in Mexico.

When do Queensrÿche 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

