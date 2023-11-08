Queensrÿche Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Heavy metal veterans Queensrÿche announced 2024 tour dates.
Billed as The Origins Tour, Queensrÿche plan to perform their self-titled 1983 EP and their 1984 album, The Warning, in full during each concert. The new dates are planned from March into May at North American venues coast-to-coast with Armored Saint opening select dates.
Closing out 2023, Queensrÿche have headlining shows in Florida and Nevada and a December festival performance in Mexico.
When do Queensrÿche 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Queensryche Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Apr 30
Starland Ballroom
Sayreville, NJ
May 3
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
Queensryche All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 17
OCC Road House & Museum
Clearwater, FL
Dec 1
to
Dec 3
Parque Bicentenario
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Dec 15
Peppermill Concert Hall
West Wendover, NV
Mar 2
to
Mar 7
Port of Miami Florida
Miami, FL
Mar 21
to
Mar 23
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Mar 23
Tower Theatre
Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 26
Sycuan Casino Resort
El Cajon, CA
Mar 27
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Mar 28
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Mar 31
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Apr 2
The Black Sheep
Colorado Springs, CO
Apr 3
Gothic Theatre
Englewood, CO
Apr 5
Ameristar Casino
Kansas City, Missouri
Apr 6
Delmar Hall
St. Louis, MO
Apr 7
Paramount Theatre - Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids, IA
Apr 9
Coronado Performing Arts Center
Rockford, IL
Apr 10
Peoria Civic Center
Peoria, IL
Apr 12
The Vogue
Indianapolis, IN
Apr 13
Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo, MI
Apr 14
The Majestic Theatre
Houston, TX
Apr 17
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Apr 19
Phoenix Concert Theatre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 20
Theatre Beanfield
Montréal, QC, Canada
Apr 21
Elements Night Club
Kitchener, ON, Canada
Apr 24
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Apr 27
The Palladium
Worcester, MA
Apr 28
Toad's Place
New Haven, CT
Apr 30
Starland Ballroom
Sayreville, NJ
May 1
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
May 3
The Paramount
Huntington, NY
May 5
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
May 7
The Masquerade
Atlanta, GA
May 9
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
May 10
Plaza LIVE Orlando
Orlando, FL
May 11
Culture Room
Fort Lauderdale, FL
May 12
The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon
Fort Myers, FL
For the most up-to-date information, follow Queensrÿche on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
