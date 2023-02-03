Quinn XCII Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Quinn XCII has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, The People's Champ.

Billed as The People's Tour, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in May and June with opening acts A R I Z O N A and Julia Wolf. Quinn returns to the road later this month in Australia followed by a European tour in March. He also has a couple of festival performances set for later this year.

When do Quinn XCII 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin February 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

