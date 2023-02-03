Quinn XCII Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Quinn XCII has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, The People's Champ.
Billed as The People's Tour, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in May and June with opening acts A R I Z O N A and Julia Wolf. Quinn returns to the road later this month in Australia followed by a European tour in March. He also has a couple of festival performances set for later this year.
When do Quinn XCII 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin February 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Quinn XCII All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 16
Metro Theatre
Sydney, NSW, Australia
Feb 17
Max Watt's Melbourne
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Feb 18
The Triffid
Newstead, QLD, Australia
Feb 20
The Republik - Honolulu
Honolulu, HI
Mar 3
to
Mar 4
Margaret T. Hance Park
Phoenix, AZ
Mar 10
Pumpehuset
København V, Denmark
Mar 11
Debaser Strand
Stockholms län, Sweden
Mar 13
Kantine
Köln, NRW, Germany
Mar 15
Columbia Theater
Berlin, Germany
Mar 16
Technikum Kultfabrik
München, BY, Germany
Mar 18
La Maroquinerie
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 20
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 21
Kavka Zappa
Antwerpen, Vlaams Gewest, Belgium
Mar 24
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
The Academy
Dublin, Ireland
Mar 28
SWG3
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 29
Manchester Academy 2
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 30
O2 Institute2 Birmingham
Digbeth, United Kingdom
May 5
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
May 6
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
May 9
Echostage
Washington, D.C.
May 11
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
Philadelphia, PA
May 13
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
May 14
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte, NC
May 16
The Oasis Miami
Miami, FL
May 19
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
May 20
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Austin, TX
May 24
YouTube Theater
Inglewood, CA
May 25
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
San Diego, CA
May 26
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
May 26
to
May 28
Napa Valley Expo
Napa, CA
May 30
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Seattle, WA
Jun 1
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Bend, OR
Jun 3
The Great Saltair
Magna, UT
Jun 6
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Jun 10
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 13
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 14
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 16
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Jun 17
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
