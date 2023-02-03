View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Quinn XCII Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'The People’s Tour' in Oceania, Europe, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 3, 2023

Quinn XCII has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, The People's Champ.

Billed as The People's Tour, the newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in May and June with opening acts A R I Z O N A and Julia Wolf. Quinn returns to the road later this month in Australia followed by a European tour in March. He also has a couple of festival performances set for later this year.

When do Quinn XCII 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin February 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Quinn XCII Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 6
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Quinn XCII All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 16
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at Metro Theatre
Metro Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Feb 17
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at Max Watt's Melbourne
Max Watt's Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Feb 18
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at The Triffid
The Triffid Newstead, QLD, Australia
Feb 20
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at The Republik - Honolulu
The Republik - Honolulu Honolulu, HI
Mar 3
to
Mar 4
M3F Music Festival
M3F Music Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park
Margaret T. Hance Park Phoenix, AZ
Mar 10
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at Pumpehuset
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark
Mar 11
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at Debaser Strand
Debaser Strand Stockholms län, Sweden
Mar 13
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at Kantine
Kantine Köln, NRW, Germany
Mar 15
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at Columbia Theater
Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany
Mar 16
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at Technikum Kultfabrik
Technikum Kultfabrik München, BY, Germany
Mar 18
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at La Maroquinerie
La Maroquinerie Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 20
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Mar 21
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at Kavka Zappa
Kavka Zappa Antwerpen, Vlaams Gewest, Belgium
Mar 24
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 26
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Mar 28
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 29
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at Manchester Academy 2
Manchester Academy 2 Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 30
Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII at O2 Institute2 Birmingham
O2 Institute2 Birmingham Digbeth, United Kingdom
May 5
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
May 6
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
May 9
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at Echostage
Echostage Washington, D.C.
May 11
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
May 13
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
May 14
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
May 16
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at The Oasis Miami
The Oasis Miami Miami, FL
May 19
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
May 20
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
May 24
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
May 25
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre)
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Formerly San Diego State Open Air Theatre) San Diego, CA
May 26
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
May 26
to
May 28
BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
May 30
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Jun 1
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jun 3
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Jun 6
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jun 8
Quinn XCII and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII and Julia Wolf at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Jun 9
Quinn XCII and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII and Julia Wolf at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Jun 10
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 11
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 13
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Jun 14
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 16
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jun 17
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI

We recommend following Quinn XCII on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Quinn XCII Zumic artist page.

1
111
artists
Quinn XCII
genres
EDM Hip Hop Pop Pop Hip Hop Reggae
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Quinn XCII
Quinn XCII
May
6
Quinn XCII, A R I Z O N A, and Julia Wolf
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler Set 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 9, 2021
Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler Set 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: ...
Tickets Hip Hop Pop Chelsea Cutler Quinn XCII
2
1305
image for article Jingle Ball 2019 Lineups Revealed for Some Cities: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
September 30, 2019
Jingle Ball 2019 Lineups Revealed for Some Cities: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Pop Pop Rock 5 Seconds of Summer Billie Eilish BTS Camila Cabello Charlie Puth CNCO French Montana Halsey iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Jonas Brothers Katy Perry Khalid Lauv Lewis Capaldi Lil Nas X Lizzo Monsta X Niall Horan Normani Quinn XCII Sam Smith Why Don't We Zara Larsson
1
2079
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart