Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler Set 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Stay Next To Me' tour of America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 9, 2021

Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler have announced 2021 co-headlining tour dates billed as Stay Next To Me, which is also the title of their collaborative song released last year.

The new shows are planned from August into October, making stops at large-scale venues across America. The opening act on all shows will be Tai Verdes. Earlier this year, Quinn XCII (by the way, the roman numerals represent ninety-two — the year he was born) released his third studio album: Change of Scenery II.

When do Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, and Spotify are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is FLAREGUNS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Quinn XCII All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 31
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 2
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 5
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 7
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Sep 10
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Rochester, MI
Sep 11
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Sep 12
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at The Lawn At White River State Park
The Lawn At White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Sep 14
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Sep 16
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Skyline Stage at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts
Skyline Stage at The Mann Center For The Performing Arts Philadelphia, PA
Sep 17
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 18
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Sep 19
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Sep 22
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Sep 23
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Sep 25
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Chastain Park
Chastain Park Atlanta, GA
Sep 28
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Sep 29
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Moody Amphitheater
Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX
Oct 1
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Arizona Federal Theatre
Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 2
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU San Diego, CA
Oct 3
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 6
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 7
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Heart Health Park
Heart Health Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 9
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Oct 10
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes
Quinn XCII, Chelsea Cutler, and Tai Verdes at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA

We recommend following Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler Zumic artist pages.

