Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler Set 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler have announced 2021 co-headlining tour dates billed as Stay Next To Me, which is also the title of their collaborative song released last year.

The new shows are planned from August into October, making stops at large-scale venues across America. The opening act on all shows will be Tai Verdes. Earlier this year, Quinn XCII (by the way, the roman numerals represent ninety-two — the year he was born) released his third studio album: Change of Scenery II.

When do Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, and Spotify are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is FLAREGUNS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Quinn XCII All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler Zumic artist pages.