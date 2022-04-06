Rag'n'Bone Man Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rag'n'Bone Man has added 2022 North American tour dates to his schedule in conjunction with his most recent album, Life by Misadventure. The newly announced shows are set in September and October at mid-sized venues in the United States and Canada.

The soulful English vocalist has over 40 concerts on his schedule through October, beginning with the Pub In The Park festival outside of London next month. This summer, he will be touring through the UK and Europe with headlining concerts and festival sets.

When do Rag'n'Bone Man 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales for fan club members begin April 6. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

