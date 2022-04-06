View all results for 'alt'
Rag'n'Bone Man Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

40+ shows in Europe and America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 6, 2022

Rag'n'Bone Man has added 2022 North American tour dates to his schedule in conjunction with his most recent album, Life by Misadventure. The newly announced shows are set in September and October at mid-sized venues in the United States and Canada.

The soulful English vocalist has over 40 concerts on his schedule through October, beginning with the Pub In The Park festival outside of London next month. This summer, he will be touring through the UK and Europe with headlining concerts and festival sets.

When do Rag'n'Bone Man 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales for fan club members begin April 6. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

May 12
to
May 15
Pub In The Park
Pub In The Park at Higginson Park
Higginson Park Marlow, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
to
Jun 5
Mello Festival
Mello Festival at Worcestershire County Cricket Club
Worcestershire County Cricket Club Worcester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Festival Papillons de Nuit
Festival Papillons de Nuit at Saint-Laurent-de-Cuves
Saint-Laurent-de-Cuves Saint-Laurent-de-Cuves, France
Jun 9
Forest Live - Rag'n'Bone Man, Will and the People, and Charlotte Jane
Forest Live - Rag'n'Bone Man, Will and the People, and Charlotte Jane at Westonbirt Arboretum
Westonbirt Arboretum Tetbury, United Kingdom
Jun 10
Forest Live - Rag'n'Bone Man, Will and the People, and Charlotte Jane
Forest Live - Rag'n'Bone Man, Will and the People, and Charlotte Jane at Cannock Chase Forest
Cannock Chase Forest Rugeley, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Heritage Live - Rag'n'Bone Man, Raye, and Will and The People
Heritage Live - Rag'n'Bone Man, Raye, and Will and The People at Kenwood House
Kenwood House London, LND, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Forest Live - Rag'n'Bone Man, Will and the People, and Charlotte Jane
Forest Live - Rag'n'Bone Man, Will and the People, and Charlotte Jane at Thetford Forest
Thetford Forest Thetford, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Forest Live - Rag'n'Bone Man, Will and the People, and Charlotte Jane
Forest Live - Rag'n'Bone Man, Will and the People, and Charlotte Jane at Delamere Forest
Delamere Forest Frodsham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
Stadspark Live
Stadspark Live at Stadspark Groningen
Stadspark Groningen Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Jun 26
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at Newcastle Racecourse
Newcastle Racecourse Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jun 27
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at Bridlington Spa Centre
Bridlington Spa Centre East Riding, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Rock Werchter
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 2
Live In The Wyldes - Rag'n'Bone Man
Live In The Wyldes - Rag'n'Bone Man at The Wyldes
The Wyldes Bude, England, United Kingdom
Jul 3
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at Lincolnshire Showground
Lincolnshire Showground Lincoln, LIN, United Kingdom
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Bospop
Bospop at Evenemententerrein Weert Noord
Evenemententerrein Weert Noord Weert, LI, Netherlands
Jul 9
to
Jul 10
DEPOT in the Castle
DEPOT in the Castle at Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 15
Heritage Live - Rag'n'Bone Man, and Raye
Heritage Live - Rag'n'Bone Man, and Raye at The South of England Showground
The South of England Showground Ardingly, England, United Kingdom
Jul 16
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at Campbell Park
Campbell Park Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom
Jul 19
to
Jul 24
Paléo Festival
Paléo Festival at Paleo Festival
Paleo Festival Nyon, VD, Switzerland
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Diversity Festival
Diversity Festival at Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències
Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències València, VC, Spain
Jul 21
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at Zeltspektakel
Zeltspektakel Winterbach, BW, Germany
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
Bingley Weekender
Bingley Weekender at Bradford & Bingley Sports Club
Bradford & Bingley Sports Club Bingley, England, United Kingdom
Aug 13
Stars In Town: Rag'n'Bone Man, Patent Ochsner, and Milky Chance
Stars In Town: Rag'n'Bone Man, Patent Ochsner, and Milky Chance at Schaffhausen
Schaffhausen Schaffhausen, Switzerland
Aug 18
to
Aug 21
Camp Bestival North
Camp Bestival North at Weston Park
Weston Park Weston-under-Lizard, England, United Kingdom
Aug 19
to
Aug 20
Parkenfestival
Parkenfestival at Rensåsparken
Rensåsparken Bodø, Norway
Aug 24
to
Aug 27
Szin
Szin at Szeged
Szeged Szeged, Hungary
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
CarFest South
CarFest South at Hampshire, UK
Hampshire, UK Hampshire, England, United Kingdom
Aug 27
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at Vivary Park
Vivary Park Taunton, SOM, United Kingdom
Sep 23
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 24
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 25
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 27
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Sep 28
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 30
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 1
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 3
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Oct 4
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Oct 6
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at Toulouse Theatre
Toulouse Theatre New Orleans, LA
Oct 9
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 10
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 11
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Oct 13
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 14
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 15
Rag'n'Bone Man
Rag'n'Bone Man at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Rag'n'Bone on social media and signing up for his email newsletter, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Rag'n'Bone Man's Zumic artist page.

