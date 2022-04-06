Rag'n'Bone Man Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rag'n'Bone Man has added 2022 North American tour dates to his schedule in conjunction with his most recent album, Life by Misadventure. The newly announced shows are set in September and October at mid-sized venues in the United States and Canada.
The soulful English vocalist has over 40 concerts on his schedule through October, beginning with the Pub In The Park festival outside of London next month. This summer, he will be touring through the UK and Europe with headlining concerts and festival sets.
When do Rag'n'Bone Man 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales for fan club members begin April 6. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
May 12
to
May 15
Higginson Park
Marlow, England, United Kingdom
Jun 2
to
Jun 5
Worcestershire County Cricket Club
Worcester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Saint-Laurent-de-Cuves
Saint-Laurent-de-Cuves, France
Jun 9
Westonbirt Arboretum
Tetbury, United Kingdom
Jun 10
Cannock Chase Forest
Rugeley, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Kenwood House
London, LND, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Thetford Forest
Thetford, United Kingdom
Jun 17
Delamere Forest
Frodsham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 19
Stadspark Groningen
Groningen, GR, Netherlands
Jun 26
Newcastle Racecourse
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Jun 27
Bridlington Spa Centre
East Riding, England, United Kingdom
Jun 30
to
Jul 3
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 2
The Wyldes
Bude, England, United Kingdom
Jul 3
Lincolnshire Showground
Lincoln, LIN, United Kingdom
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Evenemententerrein Weert Noord
Weert, LI, Netherlands
Jul 9
to
Jul 10
Cardiff Castle
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Jul 15
The South of England Showground
Ardingly, England, United Kingdom
Jul 16
Campbell Park
Milton Keynes, England, United Kingdom
Jul 19
to
Jul 24
Paleo Festival
Nyon, VD, Switzerland
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències
València, VC, Spain
Jul 21
Zeltspektakel
Winterbach, BW, Germany
Aug 5
to
Aug 7
Bradford & Bingley Sports Club
Bingley, England, United Kingdom
Aug 13
Schaffhausen
Schaffhausen, Switzerland
Aug 18
to
Aug 21
Weston Park
Weston-under-Lizard, England, United Kingdom
Aug 19
to
Aug 20
Rensåsparken
Bodø, Norway
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Hampshire, UK
Hampshire, England, United Kingdom
Aug 27
Vivary Park
Taunton, SOM, United Kingdom
Sep 23
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Sep 24
The Vic Theatre
Chicago, IL
Sep 25
The Danforth Music Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 28
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 30
Theatre of Living Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 1
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Oct 3
Terminal West
Atlanta, GA
Oct 4
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Oct 6
Toulouse Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Oct 9
Marquee Theatre Tempe
Tempe, AZ
Oct 10
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 11
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Oct 13
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Oct 15
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
