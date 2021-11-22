View all results for 'alt'
Railroad Earth Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Roots jamband add winter shows
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 22, 2021

Combining bluegrass, folk, and rock, Railroad Earth have made a name for themselves by playing traditional music in new and exciting ways. As the fourth wave of the pandemic recedes and we all look forward to a year with more concerts and less restrictions, the seven-piece group announced details for their 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set from January into February, making stops in New England, the Southeast, and Midwest. Next month, the New Jersey natives will make an appearance at Mexico's Strings & Sol festival before ringing in the new year at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver.

When do Railroad Earth 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 23. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Railroad Earth Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 8
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

Railroad Earth All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 9
to
Dec 13
Strings & Sol
Strings & Sol at Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun Resort
Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun Resort Puerto Morelos, Q.R., Mexico
Dec 31
Railroad Earth and The Dustbowl Revival
Railroad Earth and The Dustbowl Revival at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Jan 1
Railroad Earth, Trout Steak Revival, and Tierro Band with Bridget Law
Railroad Earth, Trout Steak Revival, and Tierro Band with Bridget Law at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Jan 6
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Jan 7
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jan 8
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Jan 20
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Jan 21
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at Infinity Music Hall & Bistro
Infinity Music Hall & Bistro Hartford, CT
Jan 22
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Jan 23
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Jan 25
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Jan 27
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Jan 28
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Jan 29
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Jan 30
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at Madison Theater
Madison Theater Covington, KY
Feb 2
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at The Intersection
The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI
Feb 3
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Feb 4
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Feb 5
Railroad Earth
Railroad Earth at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI

We recommend following Railroad Earth on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Railroad Earth's Zumic artist page.

Jan
8
Railroad Earth
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
