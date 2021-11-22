Railroad Earth Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Combining bluegrass, folk, and rock, Railroad Earth have made a name for themselves by playing traditional music in new and exciting ways. As the fourth wave of the pandemic recedes and we all look forward to a year with more concerts and less restrictions, the seven-piece group announced details for their 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set from January into February, making stops in New England, the Southeast, and Midwest. Next month, the New Jersey natives will make an appearance at Mexico's Strings & Sol festival before ringing in the new year at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver.

When do Railroad Earth 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 23. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Railroad Earth All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Railroad Earth on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Railroad Earth's Zumic artist page.