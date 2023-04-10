View all results for 'alt'
Rainbow Kitten Surprise Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows and festivals
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 10, 2023

This week, Rainbow Kitten Surprise added 2023 fall tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from September into November. The opening acts on select dates will be flipturn or Indigo De Souza. Later this month, Rainbow Kitten Surprise have a show in Tennessee followed by two May dates in Florida. In June they will embark on a summer tour. RKS also have festival performances at High Water, Hangout, and Bonnaroo.

When do Rainbow Kitten Surprise 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales for fan club members begin April 11. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 9
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Oct 11
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Rainbow Kitten Surprise All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 15
to
Apr 16
High Water Festival
High Water Festival at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park North Charleston, SC
Apr 22
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at ETSU Martin Center for the Arts
ETSU Martin Center for the Arts Johnson City, TN
May 17
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
May 18
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
May 19
to
May 21
Hangout Music Festival
Hangout Music Festival at Gulf Shores Beach
Gulf Shores Beach Gulf Shores, AL
Jun 3
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
Jun 5
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 6
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Jun 7
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jun 9
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Jun 10
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards LaFayette, NY
Jun 11
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at The Green at Shelburne Museum
The Green at Shelburne Museum Shelburne, VT
Jun 13
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Brown's Island
Brown's Island Richmond, VA
Jun 14
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival at Great Stage Park
Great Stage Park Manchester, TN
Jul 2
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Jul 3
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Jul 5
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Jul 6
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 17
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Sep 19
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID
Sep 20
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Sep 21
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Sep 23
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Sep 24
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn at UBC Thunderbird Arena
UBC Thunderbird Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 26
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn at McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre
McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Troutdale, OR
Sep 29
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 30
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Oct 10
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 11
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Oct 13
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 14
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 15
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Oct 17
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Oct 18
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Oct 20
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Oct 21
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Indigo De Souza at Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC Chicago, IL
Oct 22
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Oct 24
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Rainbow Kitten Surprise at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 27
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Oct 28
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Oct 31
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Nov 3
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 4
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn
Rainbow Kitten Surprise and flipturn at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rainbow Kitten Surprise on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The band has also shared a new song titled "Drop Stop Roll." For more, check out Rainbow Kitten Surprise's Zumic artist page.

