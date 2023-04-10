Rainbow Kitten Surprise Extend 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Rainbow Kitten Surprise added 2023 fall tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast from September into November. The opening acts on select dates will be flipturn or Indigo De Souza. Later this month, Rainbow Kitten Surprise have a show in Tennessee followed by two May dates in Florida. In June they will embark on a summer tour. RKS also have festival performances at High Water, Hangout, and Bonnaroo.

When do Rainbow Kitten Surprise 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales for fan club members begin April 11. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Rainbow Kitten Surprise on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

The band has also shared a new song titled "Drop Stop Roll." For more, check out Rainbow Kitten Surprise's Zumic artist page.