Rainbow Kitten Surprise Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rainbow Kitten Surprise announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Love Hate Music Box.

Billed as the Tiny Music Box Tour, eight new May and June shows are planned at mid-sized music venues in Tennessee, New York City, Massachusetts, Texas, and Colorado. According to a post on the band's website, "We’re playing a different set each night, old songs and new."

Love Hate Music Box is scheduled for release on May 10. Listen to the advance singles "Superstar" and "LOL."

When do Rainbow Kitten Surprise 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Artist begin March 19. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

