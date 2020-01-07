Rascal Flatts Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Rascal Flatts have shared 2020 dates, billed as a "Farewell" tour.
The newly announced shows are scheduled to begin in June and extend into October. To the surprise of many, the band made the announcement today with an interview on CBS This Morning and social media. The band shared in a Twitter post, "When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places, and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts 'Farewell - Life is A Highway Tour,' there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."
As with most farewell tours, the band has left the door open for more tours in the future — but they want to take an extended break when the tour is finished.
When do Rascal Flatts 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
At this time, ticketing pre-sale and on-sale details have not yet been revealed, but the band are referring fans to their fan club newsletter sign-up for more information. Check back here when that information becomes available, and keep in mind that most primary ticket sales will be through Ticketmaster. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Rascal Flatts All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 6
Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
Atlantic City, NJ
Mar 7
The Grand Theater At Foxwoods
Mashantucket, CT
Apr 4
Topgolf Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
May 2
Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Thackerville, OK
Jun 11
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jun 12
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jun 13
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jun 25
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jun 27
S&T Bank Music Park
Burgettstown, PA
Jul 18
Dos Equis Pavilion
Dallas, TX
Jul 23
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 3
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 4
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 5
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Sep 10
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Sep 11
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 12
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Sep 17
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Sep 18
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Sep 19
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Oct 1
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Oct 2
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Oct 3
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Oct 7
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Oct 9
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Oct 10
AK Chin Pavilion
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 15
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Oct 16
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Oct 17
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
We recommend signing up for Rascal Flatts' free fan club and your local venue email newsletter, as well as following them on social media, to get the most up-to-date information
For more, check out Rascal Flatts' Zumic artist page.