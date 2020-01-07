Rascal Flatts Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Rascal Flatts have shared 2020 dates, billed as a "Farewell" tour.

The newly announced shows are scheduled to begin in June and extend into October. To the surprise of many, the band made the announcement today with an interview on CBS This Morning and social media. The band shared in a Twitter post, "When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places, and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts 'Farewell - Life is A Highway Tour,' there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."

As with most farewell tours, the band has left the door open for more tours in the future — but they want to take an extended break when the tour is finished.

When do Rascal Flatts 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

At this time, ticketing pre-sale and on-sale details have not yet been revealed, but the band are referring fans to their fan club newsletter sign-up for more information. Check back here when that information becomes available, and keep in mind that most primary ticket sales will be through Ticketmaster. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

