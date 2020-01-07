View all results for 'alt'
Rascal Flatts Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Farewell Tour' heading to outdoor venues
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 7, 2020

Rascal Flatts have shared 2020 dates, billed as a "Farewell" tour.

The newly announced shows are scheduled to begin in June and extend into October. To the surprise of many, the band made the announcement today with an interview on CBS This Morning and social media. The band shared in a Twitter post, "When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places, and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts 'Farewell - Life is A Highway Tour,' there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."

As with most farewell tours, the band has left the door open for more tours in the future — but they want to take an extended break when the tour is finished.

When do Rascal Flatts 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

At this time, ticketing pre-sale and on-sale details have not yet been revealed, but the band are referring fans to their fan club newsletter sign-up for more information. Check back here when that information becomes available, and keep in mind that most primary ticket sales will be through Ticketmaster. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Rascal Flatts All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 6
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino
Ovation Hall at Ocean Resort Casino Atlantic City, NJ
Mar 7
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at The Grand Theater At Foxwoods
The Grand Theater At Foxwoods Mashantucket, CT
Apr 4
ACM Topgolf Tee-Off: Darius Rucker and Rascal Flatts
ACM Topgolf Tee-Off: Darius Rucker and Rascal Flatts at Topgolf Las Vegas
Topgolf Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
May 2
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort
Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort Thackerville, OK
Jun 11
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jun 12
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jun 13
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 25
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jun 27
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at S&T Bank Music Park
S&T Bank Music Park Burgettstown, PA
Jul 18
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Jul 23
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 3
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 4
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 5
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Sep 10
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Sep 11
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Sep 12
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 17
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Sep 18
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Sep 19
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Oct 1
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Oct 2
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Oct 3
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Oct 7
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Oct 9
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Oct 10
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at AK Chin Pavilion
AK Chin Pavilion Phoenix, AZ
Oct 15
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Oct 16
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Oct 17
Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts at Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Coral Sky Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL

We recommend signing up for Rascal Flatts' free fan club and your local venue email newsletter, as well as following them on social media, to get the most up-to-date information

For more, check out Rascal Flatts' Zumic artist page.

